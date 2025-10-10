Trans Yamuna Development Board to revive plan for East Delhi Habitat Centre

East Delhi could soon get its own version of the iconic India Habitat Centre with the Trans Yamuna Development Board (TYDB) planning to revive a long-pending proposal to establish a socio-cultural hub in the Shahdara business district. Officials said the project will transform a piece of land currently used by tent operators for storage into a vibrant community space.

The proposed project aims to create an integrated cultural, recreational and conference complex near Patparganj, modelled on IHC at Lodhi Road, which has served as a cultural and intellectual nucleus for South Delhi for decades. It would cater to an estimated population of around 60 lakh people living across the Yamuna.

Officials said the project will transform a piece of land currently used by tent operators for storage into a vibrant community space.

“The idea is to create a landmark for East Delhi like a space that brings together art, culture, learning, and leisure under one roof,” a Delhi government official said.

The proposed centre will feature auditoriums, art galleries, an art café, banquet halls, restaurants, and conference facilities, along with guest rooms for visiting artists, speakers, and dignitaries. It will be designed as a modern hub for socio-cultural exchange.

The proposal also draws legitimacy from the Master Plan for Delhi 2021, which recommends one socio-cultural centre for every one million people. So far, only one — the Poorva Sanskritik Kendra in Laxmi Nagar — has been developed and has been operational since its inauguration in 2005, officials added.

For East Delhi residents, who have long complained of being deprived of such facilities, there are other reasons to be happy as the TYDB will be taking up several projects over the next few years for developing the area.

Officials said that, when the TYDB was initially formed about 15 years ago, it was allocated around ₹400 crore. With the growing population and inflation rate in mind, officials expect that the board will receive funds worth ₹1,000-1200 crore in next year’s budget. The larger projects like the Habitat Centre will be hinged upon the budgetary allotment for next year.

The revival of the Shahdara project comes under the leadership of MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, who was recently appointed chairman of the board. His appointment, along with that of fellow legislator Raj Kumar Chauhan as head of the Delhi Village Development Board, has been done to ensure a renewed push by the government to address infrastructure gaps in underdeveloped parts of the city, officials said.

The TYDB has asked MLAs from all 16 assembly constituencies in East Delhi to submit proposals for projects they wish to see included in next year’s budget. The Shahdara socio-cultural hub, officials added, is among the “priority projects” being considered.

Beyond its cultural mission, the centre is expected to have significant economic and environmental benefits. It will create local employment, boost tourism and provide a sustainable public space for cultural events, exhibitions, and seminars, officials added.

The proposal is now expected to be formally included in the upcoming TYDB budget discussions, with detailed project reports and design plans expected to be prepared in the coming months.