Transgender person killed in east Delhi, minor apprehended; probe on

A 25-year-old transgender person was killed in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area on Monday afternoon after their throat was allegedly slit by at least two people under the Telco T-Point bridge towards Hasanpur, police said. While one of the attackers fled the scene, a minor was caught by bystanders and handed over to the police. Additional commissioner of police (east), Vinit Kumar, said that at 1.32pm, the police control room received a call about a person being stabbed. (Representational image)

The apprehended boy claimed innocence and named the person who fled, police said, adding that his alleged role in the murder is under investigation along with the motive behind the crime.

Additional commissioner of police (east), Vinit Kumar, said that at 1.32pm, the police control room received a call about a person being stabbed. A team from Madhu Vihar police station was dispatched and found the victim lying dead with a slit throat.

The deceased was identified as Karan, alias Annu, a resident of Chilla Village in East Delhi, Kumar added.

“One child in conflict with law (CCL) was apprehended at the crime scene. During the initial inquiry, another person who accompanied him in committing the crime has been identified. The involvement and exact role of the CCL are currently under investigation,” Kumar said.

Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Madhu Vihar police station. “Further investigation is in progress,” Kumar said.