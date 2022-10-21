Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two absconders evading arrest for 24 years held in Bihar

Two absconders evading arrest for 24 years held in Bihar

delhi news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 11:43 PM IST

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Choudhary said the arrested accused, identified as Virender Rai alias Virender Prasad Chançhal (50) and Shamu Rao alias Shambhu Nath Ray (58), were arrested on Thursday.

The DCP said both accused were produced in the Karkardooma court on Friday. (AFP File)
The DCP said both accused were produced in the Karkardooma court on Friday. (AFP File)
ByHT Correspondent

Two men who had been evading arrest for the past 24 years in connection with an attempt to murder case have been arrested in Bihar, Delhi Police said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Choudhary said the arrested accused, identified as Virender Rai alias Virender Prasad Chançhal (50) and Shamu Rao alias Shambhu Nath Ray (58), were arrested from Bihar’s Saran district on Thursday.

“Both are the permanent residents of Zilkabad Tahal Tola village in Saran district in Bihar. Our team of special staff was regularly working to nab these proclaimed offenders. On Thursday, secret input was received about them… Accordingly, the team laid a trap at and around the village and they were finally arrested,” she said.

The DCP said both accused were produced in the Karkardooma court on Friday. “While Chançhal could never be arrested by the police in an attempt to murder case, registered at the Nand Nagri police station in northeast district in 1994, Ray was declared a proclaimed offender by the Karkardooma Court in 1999 in the same case. He was absconding after his release on court bail that year,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out