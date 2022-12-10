Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two arrested for ‘opium trafficking’

Two arrested for ‘opium trafficking’

Published on Dec 10, 2022 10:40 PM IST

A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in New Delhi, police said on Saturday

The suspects took to peddling drugs because they aspired to live lavishly and earn easy money, police said.
ByHT Correspondent

A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in New Delhi, police said on Saturday. At least 3.6kg of opium has been recovered from them, police said.

The suspects, Sabana Khatoon and Bilal, are residents respectively of Karawal Nagar and New Usmanpur. While 3.1kg opium was seized from Khatoon, 500grams of the contraband was seized from Bilal, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“The members of our anti-narcotics cell have been tasked with cracking down on drug peddlers active in north Delhi and other parts of the city. On December 6, woman head constable Sapna received information that narcotics were being trafficked near Old Wazirabad bridge. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and the two drug peddlers were caught with 3.6kg of opium. A case was registered and both were arrested,” said Kalsi.

Khatoon’s interrogation revealed that she is originally from Jharkhand and moved to Haryana with her husband and daughter, police said. Her husband worked as a labourer in Panipat, Haryana. According to police, she was not happy with her husband’s earnings and aspired to live lavishly, so she divorced him and moved to Karawal Nagar, where she worked in a garment factory and later took to drug peddling after coming in contact with two peddlers, Gaurav and Guruji.

“Bilal is a mason by profession and he also became a drug peddler to earn easy money,” said Kalsi.

