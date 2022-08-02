Two arrested for stabbing man to death in northeast Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday evening arrested two persons in connection with a murder in Khajuri Khas area on Sunday afternoon.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast Delhi) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the Khajuri Khas police station received a call on Sunday afternoon informing them that some men had stabbed a person on the road leading from Sherpur Chowk towards Tukmirpur. “By the time police reached the spot, passersby had taken the victim to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Anwarul Haque, a resident of Purnia (Bihar). He worked at a factory that made school bags in Biharipur and residing on the factory premises. Police lodged a case under sections 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder) and 34 (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

He said that during course of investigation, multiple teams analysed footage from several CCTV cameras in the vicinity and gathered local intelligence. “The investigators found a clear clip of some men attacking the victim with a knife. On Monday, police traced and nabbed two suspects around 5pm on the main road in Wazirabad. During cursory search, they recovered a butcher’s knife from the possession of one of the men identified as 26-year-old Mohammad Atin of Purnia (Bihar). The other man was identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Ahsan of Jaitpur (Delhi). Police recognised them because they were wearing the same clothes they had worn while attacking the Haque,” he said.

The DCP added that the arrested men confessed to the crime and revealed that they, along with one Abu Usman, Mohammad Shahnawaz and two others they did not know, killed Haque on Usman’s directions. “They said that Abu Usman had a problem with Haque, who was married, being in a relationship with a woman he (Usman) liked. To teach him a lesson, Usman and his associates allegedly hatched a plan and called Haque to discuss this issue, which resulted in a heated confrontation. Usman and his associates attacked Haque with a butcher’s knife and fled the spot. Efforts have been intensified to arrest the culprits on the run,” he said.