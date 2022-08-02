Two arrested for stabbing man to death in northeast Delhi
The Delhi Police on Monday evening arrested two persons in connection with a murder in Khajuri Khas area on Sunday afternoon.
Deputy commissioner of police (northeast Delhi) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the Khajuri Khas police station received a call on Sunday afternoon informing them that some men had stabbed a person on the road leading from Sherpur Chowk towards Tukmirpur. “By the time police reached the spot, passersby had taken the victim to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Anwarul Haque, a resident of Purnia (Bihar). He worked at a factory that made school bags in Biharipur and residing on the factory premises. Police lodged a case under sections 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder) and 34 (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.
He said that during course of investigation, multiple teams analysed footage from several CCTV cameras in the vicinity and gathered local intelligence. “The investigators found a clear clip of some men attacking the victim with a knife. On Monday, police traced and nabbed two suspects around 5pm on the main road in Wazirabad. During cursory search, they recovered a butcher’s knife from the possession of one of the men identified as 26-year-old Mohammad Atin of Purnia (Bihar). The other man was identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Ahsan of Jaitpur (Delhi). Police recognised them because they were wearing the same clothes they had worn while attacking the Haque,” he said.
The DCP added that the arrested men confessed to the crime and revealed that they, along with one Abu Usman, Mohammad Shahnawaz and two others they did not know, killed Haque on Usman’s directions. “They said that Abu Usman had a problem with Haque, who was married, being in a relationship with a woman he (Usman) liked. To teach him a lesson, Usman and his associates allegedly hatched a plan and called Haque to discuss this issue, which resulted in a heated confrontation. Usman and his associates attacked Haque with a butcher’s knife and fled the spot. Efforts have been intensified to arrest the culprits on the run,” he said.
-
Enrolment in traditional courses dips in 2020-21, more takers for law & tech: Study
Mumbai: Enrolment in all traditional courses dropped across the state, as per a recent report by the Bombay University and College Teachers' Union. Courses like law and technology, however, managed to attract more students, despite the pandemic. In comparison to enrolment figures in 2019-20, the humanities faculty took the worst hit in 2020-21 with only 1.68 lakh students seeking admission in 2020-21 down from 2.51 lakh in 2019-20—a 33.1% dip.
-
Ludhiana | 20 officers & scientists attend training on irrigation systems at PAU
The skill development centre of Punjab Agricultural University organised a two-day training course on the use of drip, sprinkler irrigation and poly houses, for in-service candidates, under the guidance of director of extension education Ashok Kumar. A total of 20 soil conservation, horticulture and agriculture officers; scientists from PAU and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras attended the course. Nilesh Biwalkar, an expert of soil and water engineering and technical coordinator discussed various methods of irrigation scheduling under field conditions.
-
Delhi records 1,506 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 10.63%
Delhi reported 1,506 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily count of infections since June 26 when the city logged 1,819 cases, data from the Delhi government's daily bulletin showed. On Monday, the Capital recorded 822 cases of the viral disease. Tuesday's cases came at a positivity rate of 10.63% as the city conducted a total of 14,165 tests. It was the second consecutive day when the test positivity rate was over 10%.
-
Delhi reports third case of monkeypox, first patient discharged
Delhi on Tuesday confirmed its third monkeypox case after a 31-year-old man, who was admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital with suspected symptoms on Sunday tested positive, doctors from Lok Nayak said. Medical director, Dr Suresh Kumar, Lok Nayak Hospital -- the nodal hospital for monkeypox patients in Delhi -- said that currently two monkeypox patients are admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital.
-
Private bus hits DTC cluster bus in Delhi; 28, including driver, injured
Twenty-eight people, including 24 labourers working at the Central Vista project site, were injured after an allegedly speeding private bus that was ferrying them to the site crashed into a cluster bus near a traffic signal at Patel Nagar in central Delhi on Tuesday morning, police said. All 28 injured persons were discharged by late evening, police said, adding a case regarding the mishap was registered at the Ranjeet Nagar police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics