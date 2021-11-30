Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two arrested in Delhi with marijuana worth 50 lakh
delhi news

Two arrested in Delhi with marijuana worth 50 lakh

The men were transporting this consignment from the hinterlands of Odisha to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Soon after this, the Crime Branch registered a case against the men
Police said they have identified the kingpin of this syndicate, who is based in Badaun and has a network in Delhi. The Narcotics Cell is conducting raids in Badaun and Bareilly in UP to nab him and his associates who are on the run. (Representational image/REUTERS)
Police said they have identified the kingpin of this syndicate, who is based in Badaun and has a network in Delhi. The Narcotics Cell is conducting raids in Badaun and Bareilly in UP to nab him and his associates who are on the run. (Representational image/REUTERS)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A huge quantity of marijuana (ganja) worth at least 50 lakh was seized by the Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police on Monday.

DCP crime branch (narcotics) Chinmoy Biswal said that the suspects were identified as Shazeb Choudhary (23) and Sushil (44), who goes by his first name.

Biswal said that continuing its crackdown on smuggling of drugs, the staff of Narcotics Cell was put on a task to curb drug trafficking.

“Our team received information that a shipment of marijuana was being transported to Delhi. Acting on the tip, we laid a trap near the Wazirabad flyover and intercepted a truck and a car and nabbed the duo. We seized over 300kg of marijuana from their possession,” DCP Biswal said.

The men were transporting this consignment from the hinterlands of Odisha to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Soon after this, the Crime Branch registered a case against the men.

Police said that the marijuana was hidden beneath vegetable crates in the truck.

Police said Choudhary’s interrogation revealed that the marijuana was being brought from Odisha and belongs to one Akram. Choudhary disclosed that he was assigned to deliver the contraband to some men in Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi and then somewhere in UP via the truck. Akram had hired the car, which belonged to Sushil, to follow the truck.

Police said they have identified the kingpin of this syndicate, who is based in Badaun and has a network in Delhi. The Narcotics Cell is conducting raids in Badaun and Bareilly in UP to nab him and his associates who are on the run.

This year, Delhi Police (Narcotics Cell) busted several interstate narcotics smuggling networks. This year, they recovered 8568.867kg of marijuana, much higher compared to 4396.329kg in 2020 and 5447.532kg in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out