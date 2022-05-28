Two contractual staff at Delhi airport among 3 held for gold smuggling
Three persons, two of them contractual employees of the Airport Health Organisation (APHO), were apprehended at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for trying to smuggle in gold, estimated to worth around ₹76 lakh, customs officers said on Friday.
Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili, confirmed the arrests and the Delhi customs said on Thursday, two APHO employees were caught helping an Indian passenger from Saudi Arabia smuggle the gold into the country. The two APHO employees have been posted at the airport for the last two years for screening passengers for Covid-19 and handling those who test positive. The gold bars were allegedly handed over to the employees in a washroom near gate number 18 and custom officers said the APHO employees were aware that the washroom did not have any CCTV cameras in its vicinity and hence chose the place for the handover.
A senior customs officer, who asked not to be named, said, “The APHO employees were misusing the pass they had for moving within the airport. A passenger (Indian national) had landed from Riyadh and handed over 14 gold bars, weighing a total of 1,632 grams, to one of the detained APHO employees. The employee said he had been instructed by his colleague to receive the consignment. For this, they were paid a commission.”
In another operation, a South African national who had landed in Delhi was caught with 10kg heroin on Friday. The customs said the passenger had stitched a false cover in the bottom of his luggage and hid the contraband inside it. “On the basis of profiling, the passenger was followed and stopped for checking. He had come to Delhi on an Ethiopian Airlines flight. While checking his baggage, we found the false bottom; the drug was wrapped in black adhesive tape to avoid detection. The passenger was apprehended and we are looking for his accomplices,” a custom officer said, asking not to be named.
Also on Friday, two women passengers from Uganda were arrested for smuggling around 1.85 kilos of cocaine, valued at ₹28 crore, according to a tweet put out by the Delhi Customs. The two women had swallowed the cocaine capsules to smuggle them into the country. The Delhi Customs said the two women are admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where they are recovering.
Death of retd SI’s son: Cops to conduct polygraph test of suspects in 3.5-yr-old case
Around three and a half years after the mysterious death of the son of a retired sub-inspector in Janakipuram, the Lucknow police have decided to conduct the polygraph test of three suspects in the case, said senior police officials. The officials said the decision was taken after failing to find any evidence against the three suspects mentioned in the FIR and the investigation was heading towards the dead end.
One dead, two injured in Mundka building collapse
A 24-year-old labourer died and two others sustained severe injuries when an under-construction building collapsed in outer Delhi's Mundka on Friday evening. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the deceased man by Manas, who was working at the site's first name as Manas, a resident of Prem Nagar, and the injured as Gareeb Shah (54) and his son Sachin Kumar(age unknown), residents of Bhagat Sigh Park area.
As DU stands firm, no end to impasse on Stephen’s entries
New Delhi: Amid an ongoing tussle between Delhi University and St Stephen's College over conducting interviews for admissions, DU officials on Friday said that the varsity is firm on its decision that admissions for unreserved seats should be solely based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. DU and St Stephen's College has been at loggerheads over the 2022-23 admission policy.
Shahrukh Pathan gets rousing welcome on his brief parole home
Shahrukh Pathan, the man who was caught on camera pointing a pistol at a Delhi Police constable during the 2020 riots -- the photograph has since been widely shared on social media -- received a grand welcome wPathann he returned home on a brief parole to meet his parents at their residence in north-east Delhi's New Usmanpur area on May 23.
IIIT-A attains 100% placement of students for 2021-22 session
The Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad has achieved 100% placement of students of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the session 2021-22. Several major recruiters also gave pre-placement offers to students, informed institute officials. IIIT-A on Friday, training and placement officer, Vineet Tiwari said that the placement process started in August 2021 for 328 students of the BTech stream, all of whom successfully secured jobs in prestigious firms.
