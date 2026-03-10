New Delhi, Two cousins were found dead inside a parked car in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, with preliminary inquiry suggesting that they may have died due to suffocation, police said on Tuesday. Two cousins found dead inside car in Delhi; police suspect suffocation death

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and found a white car bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number parked there with its windows closed and doors unlocked, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar Swami said.

On checking the vehicle, the police found two men inside - one sitting on the driver's seat and the other on the rear seat - and a foul smell was emanating from the car, indicating the bodies had been lying there for some time.

Three liquor pouches were also recovered from inside the vehicle, of which two were sealed, and one was found open, police said.

During inquiry and examination of nearby CCTV cameras, it was found that the car had been parked at the spot since around 2 pm on Monday, and no one was seen entering or leaving the vehicle after that, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vikas , a driver, and Bijender alias Bhola , a plumber. Both are residents of Khera Khurd.

Police said Vikas was found in the driver's seat while Bijender was sitting in the rear seat.

The vehicle belongs to Rakesh Kumar , a resident of Khera Khurd who is originally from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and had rented it out, they said.

Police said no visible injury marks were found on the bodies, and preliminary findings suggest the deaths may have occurred due to suffocation inside the closed vehicle.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. So far, no foul play has surfaced. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

