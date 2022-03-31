Two dead after falling in DJB sewage plant

Two men who went down a pit at a Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant to repair a mechanical part died on Wednesday in east Delhi’s Kondli, police said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said a police control room call was received around 5pm at the New Ashok Nagar police station. Following this, the police and fire department personnel reached the spot and found that two workers had fallen in the pit. It took about an hour to pull out their bodies,Kashyap said.

She said that the two men were taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where doctors pronounced them brought dead.

The victims have been identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35). A senior police officer said that the two had gone to repair a valve and fell inside during the repair work. The matter is under investigation, police said.

Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said the incident took place opposite Dallupura Fire Station in east Delhi.

A Delhi Jal Board spokesperson said that a probe has been ordered in this matter. “Maintenance work is currently being carried out in the Kondli phase-4 sewage treatment plant during which the accident took place on Wednesday. A third-party agency has been deployed for the project. The accident led to two people falling in the pit, initial inputs from the agency have suggested. We have sought a detailed report on the matter which is likely to be submitted on Thursday,” the spokesperson said.

An inquiry has been ordered and compensation will be provided to the affected people, the spokesperson added.