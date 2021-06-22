Two defence civilians held for raping, molesting two sisters in Delhi Cantt

Two defence civilians were arrested for allegedly raping and molesting two sisters inside a restricted military area, near the crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Saturday night, police said on Tuesday.

“A case of rape and molestation was registered on Sunday on a complaint by the two sisters who live with their families in Sagarpur area. The two men have been arrested,” said deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh, and identified them as Sandeep Dhaka and Neeraj Pawar.

Speaking to HT, a senior army officer, who asked not to be named, said the two defence civilians were firemen with the 210 Pet Pl division and were arrested on Sunday on alleged rape charges. Theyw ere not army men as reported by a section of media, the officer clarified.

The police, quoting from the women’s complaint, said around 11pm on Saturday, they were walking by the crematorium in Delhi Cantonment with their two male friends when two men in uniform arrived there and allegedly intimidated them and accused them of trespassing into a restricted military area. They allegedly forced the two men accompanying the women to leave, said a police officer, asking not to be named.

“The women said after their friends left, the defence civilians sexually assaulted them. One woman was raped by one of the men while the other molested her sister,” the officer said, quoting the complaint.

A few minutes later, the officer said, the two male friends of the women returned and entered into an argument with the defence civilians. The four of them -- the two women and their friends -- together overpowered the men. They also called the police control room and informed them about the crime. A police team reached there and took all of them to the Delhi Cantonment police station.

“The women filed a complaint, accusing the defence civilians of rape and molestation. We registered a case and arrested them,” the police officer said.

Police said the women and their friends could not give any satisfactory reply as to what they were doing in the restricted area late night. The matter is being investigated and the statement of the women will be recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the police said.