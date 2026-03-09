Two kill brother for assaulting mother in northwest Delhi

A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his two brothers in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur village after he began assaulting their elderly mother during a family dispute, police said on Sunday. Police said the incident came to light the next day when the victim’s father found him dead and informed the authorities.

A senior police officer said the victim, identified as Vikram, a resident of Shukurpir Village, was attacked by his brothers, Bhanu and Arun, who allegedly used sticks to beat him in a fit of rage before leaving him unconscious at home and fleeing the spot.

Police said the incident came to light the next day when the victim’s father found him dead and informed the authorities. A case of murder has been registered at the Netaji Subhash Place Police Station, and the two brothers have since been arrested.

According to police, Vikram lived in Shakurpur village with his parents and two brothers. An investigator said, “Vikram frequently quarrelled with family members and neighbours and was known to physically assault his elderly parents. His behaviour had strained relations within the family and had also prevented him from getting married.”

Police added that Vikram had recently been involved in a scuffle with PCR personnel as well.

Officials said Vikram’s elder brother Bhanu, who lives in Mumbai, had come to Delhi with his family to celebrate Holi. On Wednesday, Vikram allegedly began beating his 70-year-old mother inside their house. When Bhanu and their younger brother Arun intervened to stop him, Vikram allegedly refused to relent. “In a fit of anger, both brothers allegedly picked up sticks and beat Vikram repeatedly,” a police officer said. After the assault, Vikram fell unconscious.

Instead of seeking medical help, the family members allegedly left him inside the house and moved to another residence in nearby Rani Bagh, the officer said.

The incident surfaced on Thursday when Vikram’s father went to check on him and found him lying motionless. He immediately informed the police.

During questioning, family members allegedly disclosed the sequence of events, after which Bhanu and Arun were arrested on charges of murder.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family. When contacted, the family refused to speak.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.