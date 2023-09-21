Two killed, 4 injured in explosion at factory in Bawana

Two people were killed and four others sustained injuries on Wednesday evening after a fire led to an explosion at an illegally run plastic factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area, police officers aware of the case said. The owner of the factory was detained immediately after the incident, the officers said.

Police investigate at the spot where two persons died and four others were injured in a blast in a plastic factory in Bawana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police said the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said they received a call about a fire at the factory at 4.45pm, after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “At 5.10 pm, a blast occurred in the same factory during the process of making plastic granules from cigarette lighters scrap. Altogether, six people were seriously injured in the blast. All of them were shifted to MV hospital, where two were declared brought dead by the doctors. The other four, who sustained injuries, are under observation,” said a DFS officer, asking not to be named.

Police said they received a police control room call at the Bawana police station at 4.43pm about the fire at the factory. “On receiving the call, fire tenders, ambulances and police staff reached the spot. An enquiry revealed that the factory buys empty plastic cigarette lighters and grinds those to pieces. All the victims were daily wage workers in the factory. The owner of the factory has been detained as he is being interrogated,” deputy superintendent of police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

According to the police, the factory was being run without any valid licence.

The deceased have been identified as Harveer Singh and Asok Kumar — both from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. “The injured people have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar of Agra (UP), and Sonu Shrivastav and Usha Devi of Delhi. The fourth injured, who sustained 60% burns and is critical, has been identified as Bhanu Singh of Etah,” said DCP Singh.

