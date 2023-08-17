Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Five firefighters injured in Bawana factory fire

Delhi: Five firefighters injured in Bawana factory fire

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 17, 2023 12:45 PM IST

According to the officials, the fire led to a blast while the firefighters were trying to douse the flames, wherein the boundary wall and the main gate of the factory collapsed injuring five firemen

At least five firefighters were injured in a blast following a major fire that broke out at a factory in the Bawana industrial area of North West Delhi.

The factory housed a three-storeyed cosmetic manufacturing unit (File Photo)
According to fire officials, the incident took place around 11pm on Wednesday. 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

Officials said that the fire led to a blast while the firefighters were trying to douse the flames, wherein the boundary wall and the main gate of the factory collapsed injuring five firemen.

“The injured firefighters were taken to Maharshi Balmiki Hospital and discharged after first aid,” said a fire department official.

One fireman suffered minor injuries, two suffered back injuries, and one had a cut in the hand, added officials.

The factory housed a three-storeyed cosmetic manufacturing unit, officials said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Thursday, August 17, 2023
