Two, linked to Bishnoi gang held for recent firing cases in Delhi

Two alleged shooters, including a minor from the Lawrence Bishnoi were held by the Delhi Police after a brief encounter in Burari area on Thursday, said police. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north) Raja Banthia said that one of the accused sustained a gunshot injury to his foot during the exchange of fire.

According to police, the duo were allegedly involved in the firing at a gym in Paschim Vihar East and at a businessman’s residence in West Vinod Nagar earlier this week.

Police said that they received information that two gang members involved in recent extortion-related firing incidents would pass through the Burari-Hiranki stretch late Wednesday night. “The encounter took place around 1.25 am when the suspects, riding a scooty, were signalled to stop. The pillion rider allegedly opened fire at the police team, with one bullet hitting a constable’s bulletproof jacket. In retaliation, the police fired back, injuring the pillion rider in the right foot. Both suspects were subsequently caught,” Banthia said.

The injured accused was identified as Deepak, 19, a resident of Ghaziabad, while the other was a 17-year-old minor from Rohini. Two automatic pistols with live cartridges, a stolen scooty and mobile phones were recovered. Deepak was taken to a government hospital for treatment.

Police said both accused were in direct contact with handlers of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang operating from abroad through encrypted messaging platforms. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to firing at RK Fitness gym in Paschim Vihar East, owned by social media influencers Rohit Khatri and his wife, and at a businessman’s house in Vinod Nagar, following an extortion demand of ₹5 crore.

A senior police officer said the shooters had been promised ₹2 lakh for carrying out the attacks and had already received ₹50,000. The weapons, police said, were arranged through local accomplices on instructions from overseas handlers.

Both accused are school dropouts and had allegedly joined the gang through social media contacts, police said. A case has been registered at Burari police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to trace other associates and handlers linked to the gang.