New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi for allegedly cheating a man here for ₹1.25 lakh by posing as customer care executives of an e-commerce brand, an official said on Saturday. Two men held for duping Delhi man of ₹1.25 lakh by posing as customer care executives

"The case came to light after complainant Arvind purchased an electronic shaver online on Oct 2, 2025, and found it defective. While searching for customer care details online on Oct 4, he contacted a number that appeared genuine and was assured a refund," a senior police officer said.

The caller later reached out through social media and convinced the victim to share his phone screen and grant accessibility permissions. Soon after, the phone screen went blank, and ₹85,000 was debited from one bank account, followed by ₹40,000 from another, police said.

An FIR was registered in Shahdara on Nov 13, 2025, and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, police analysed the money trail and NCRP data, which led them to bank accounts linked to the accused, Pankaj Yadav and Satyam Yadav , in Jhansi.

Both were subsequently traced and arrested.

"Interrogation revealed that Pankaj Yadav had provided his bank account to an associate identified as Vansh in exchange for money. He withdrew ₹85,000, handed over around ₹55,000 to Vansh and transferred ₹40,000 to Satyam," the officer added.

Satyam withdrew ₹20,000 and transferred the remaining amount to another associate, Kamal. The accused also disclosed that calls to victims were made by gang members operating from Jharkhand, while bank accounts were arranged in Jhansi and nearby areas, police said.

Police said that the gang used to upload fake customer care numbers of e-commerce companies on internet search platforms. Victims were then tricked into sharing the screen.

Two mobile phones and two SIM cards used in the offence have been recovered from them. Further investigation is underway, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.