Two snatchers behind ‘over 30 cases’ across Delhi arrested, say police

New Delhi: The city police on Tuesday arrested men who were allegedly behind over 30 cases of snatching, including at gunpoint, across the city.

Police said the suspects, Pinku Bawaria (34) and Shyam Sunder (30), who were arrested from Burari, were allegedly part of the Bawaria gang which was active across the country. Investigators said Pinku is involved in 38 cases registered in Delhi and Hyderabad while Shyam was named in eight cases registered in Haryana. Police are also checking with other states to check if they are involved in more cases.

Police said a team was constituted to nab the suspects after a snatching case was reported at Burarion August 28.

On Tuesday, based on a tip-off, the team intercepted the gang members in Burari when they returning to their hideout in Mandoli after allegedly committing four thefts.

Police said they recovered gold chains from their possession and registered a case under IPC sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several people in furtherence of common intention) at the Burari police station.

During questioning, police said, the two allegedly confessed to numerous snatching cases all over Delhi.

They had taken a rented accommodation in the area of Mandoli Extension and had even managed to get a fake Aadhaar card.