Union minister chairs NCR meet on air quality interventions

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to assess ongoing measures for the prevention and control of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, the environment ministry said in a press statement.

The meeting reviewed progress on key interventions, including the installation and real-time monitoring of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), deployment of air pollution control devices, and execution of an integrated waste management plan for efficient waste collection and disposal. Yadav also reviewed preparations for handling the potential rise in stubble burning during the upcoming harvest season, the statement said.

Officials said the minister emphasised efforts to scale up the use of mechanised road sweepers to reduce dust pollution and keep roads clean. Increasing urban greenery as a long-term air quality measure was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Government of NCT of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and other stakeholders.