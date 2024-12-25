UP man sets himself afire near Parliament in Delhi, suffers 95% burns

A 26-year-old man allegedly set himself afire near the Parliament building, at the Rail Bhavan roundabout, around 3.30pm on Wednesday and suffered 95% burns, police said. He is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at RML Hospital. Police and forensic investigators at the scene of the incident. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Police said the man, who came from Bhagpat in Uttar Pradesh, was facing problems due to a police complaint filed in 2021 over personal rivalry and could have taken the step due to stress. According to eyewitnesses, the man poured a petrol-like substance, set himself afire, came running from a park and fell on the road.

Police said they tightened security and cordoned off the area after the incident.

“The man is from Baghpat, UP. He came to Delhi and went near Rail Bhavan, where he self-immolated. Local and railway police and civilians immediately extinguished the fire and sent the person to hospital. The man was booked in a police case in 2021 over a personal rivalry. He was in trouble due to the cases and had come to Delhi,” deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said.

Forensic and crime teams also picked up samples from the spot.

A second senior officer said they found a burnt bag and diary on the spot. “The diary has a two-page note which mentions details of the cases. We suspect that the man was in stress because of the cases. He was also sent to jail and released. He came via a train on Wednesday morning. He was sitting on the footpath near Rail Bhavan and later set himself afire.”

Police said they are tracing the man’s family, acquaintances in Delhi and Baghpat police to ascertain further details.

Doctors at RML Hospital said the man was conscious, but was critical due to “deep and severe” burns.

Special commissioner of police (law and order) Madhup Tiwari told mediapersons: “For three to four years, he has been facing some personal rivalry issues with a party. The pages mention details of three cases between the two parties. The cases are dated May 2021, April 2022 and May 2024. In the note, he alleged that he and his family faced trouble as Baghpat police haven’t probed the cases properly. This led him to take the tragic step. We also found a ticket in his possession. He came to Delhi on Wednesday. We are trying to get the best doctors to treat and save him.”