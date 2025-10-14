Edit Profile
    Upper Ganga Canal maintenance impacts water treatment operations

    DJB official said that operations of the plans have been curtailed. “We are diverting water from Yamuna to ensure that minimal impact is felt by the consumers,” official added.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 3:44 AM IST
    By Paras Singh
    Annual maintenance work on the Upper Ganga Canal has disrupted raw water supply to two of Delhi’s key water treatment plants, senior Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said. The canal is currently undergoing routine cleaning and repairs ahead of Diwali, which has also led to increased turbidity in the water.

    Delhi receives a total of 256 MGD of raw water from the Upper Ganga Canal via the Muradnagar regulator in Uttar Pradesh. (HT archive)
    The canal carries raw water to the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants which supply 140 MGD (million gallon per day) and 110 MGD water to parts of East Delhi, North and South Delhi. These two plants supply water to areas like Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagari, Gokulpuri, Nand Nagari, Jafrabad, Maujpur, and Karawal Nagar.

    A senior DJB official said that the operations of the plans have been curtailed over the last several days. “We are facing issues due to the closure of the Upper Ganga Canal, however the situation is likely to improve. We are diverting water from Yamuna to ensure that minimal impact is felt by the consumers,” official added.

    However, the official also said that switching the water source has introduced increased turbidity and debris, further challenging treatment operations.

    Another official said that over the last few days, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has been cleaning the Upper Ganga Canal, which has led to the suspension of raw water supply. “The maintenance usually lasts up to Diwali and fluctuation in water supply can be observed during this period. A small amount of raw water would still flow from the canal,” official added.

    Delhi receives a total of 256 MGD of raw water from the Upper Ganga Canal via the Muradnagar regulator in Uttar Pradesh.

