New Delhi, The NHRC has issued a notice to West Delhi's district magistrate and the city police commissioner in connection with the killing of a 26-year-old man in a clash in Uttam Nagar on Holi, and sought an action taken report from them within two weeks. Uttam Nagar murder: NHRC notice to police chief, West Delhi DM for action taken report in 2 weeks

According to the proceedings of the case, the National Human Rights Commission has directed the authorities to conduct a "thorough and impartial investigation" into the March 4 incident.

The police have nabbed two juveniles and arrested 14 adults in connection with the killing of Tarun, who died during the clash between two groups of neighbours in Uttam Nagar's JJ Colony during a Holi celebration.

The NHRC, in its proceedings, dated March 10, said it has taken cognisance of the case after receiving a complaint.

The complainant, Prakash, has alleged that Tarun was "brutally assaulted, lynched and killed by a group of Muslim individuals during the Holi celebrations in Uttam Nagar."

According to the complaint, the incident allegedly started after a minor accidental splash of water during the festivities, which led to a "dispute between the two families," reads the proceedings.

It is alleged that despite apologies from the victim's family, a group of around 15–20 persons attacked Tarun when he was returning home on a two-wheeler.

"The attackers reportedly used bricks, stones, and iron rods, causing severe injuries to the victim, who later died during treatment in the hospital," it says.

The complainant sought the intervention of the commission, and has requested to ensure a proper investigation, identification and prosecution of all persons involved, protection for the victim's family, and adequate compensation for the bereaved family, it adds.

The allegations made in the complaint, prima facie, seem to be "violations of the human rights of the victim."

A bench of the NHRC, presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance of the case under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

"The registry is directed to issue a notice to the district magistrate, West Delhi and Commissioner of Police, Delhi with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into," reads the proceedings.

The proceedings further reads it has been alleged through various media reports that the incident took place due to alleged "intolerance" during the Holi celebration.

"The investigating agency shall also examine and preserve all relevant evidence, including material and visual content circulating on social media platforms that may have evidentiary value, such as images or videos depicting potential forensic traces related to the incident," the NHRC says in its proceedings.

The authorities are directed to collect and secure CCTV footage from the vicinity of the place of occurrence, it adds.

"The investigating agency shall ensure that the crime scene has been properly secured and that all relevant forensic evidence, including fingerprints, footprints, stones or other objects allegedly used in the assault, and any other physical traces, are duly collected, preserved, and examined in accordance with established forensic procedures," the proceedings say.

