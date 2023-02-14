Valentine ritual: V-Tree puja returns to Hindu College, sans condoms

Contrary to previous reports, Valentine’s Day this year witnessed the revival of Damdami Mai (Virgin Tree) Puja by some students of Hindu College, Delhi University. The ritual that was an annual feature at the college premises, until the pandemic struck, was expected to not take place this year. But, on the morning of February 14, some students of the college hung garlands made of flowers on this tree and broke into a dance on some popular Bollywood, Haryanvi and Punjabi songs.

The event that usually included worshipping of female and male Bollywood actors in the hope of finding true love, saw students decorating the tree with condoms — empty as well as water-filled — and red-pink streamers as a tradition that was opposed by many on grounds of being misogynistic. Yet, the event witnessed a return of sorts this year.

“Virgin Tree ki puja bilkul kari humne iss saal. Ek legacy hai humare college ki, use khatm kaise hone de sakte hain?” shares Lalit Dadarwal, a second-year student of Zoology (Hons) at Hindu College, adding, “Iss saal alag tarah se puja kari humne. Condom balloons ki jagah phoolon ki maalayein chadhayi Virgin Tree par. Iss baar Damdami Mai ya Love Guru bhi nahi the, na hi koi celebrity couple the. Wo sab hostel wale karwate thay pehle.”

The boy’s hostel at Hindu College, which has been closed due to renovation work, comprises the organising members of this Valentine’s Day event. Dadarwal quips, “Since some students on campus felt bad about the idea of worshipping a female Bollywood actor, we decided not to do that this year. In fact, even the garlands that we had hung up were removed as per the instructions of the college administration.”

Flower garlands were hung on the V-Tree instead of condoms, after which the students danced to songs and celebrated Valentine’s Day.

Deepesh Choudhary, a final-year student of Political Science (Hons), shares, “Student members of two different political wings had a minor verbal clash as well since one group demanded the puja to take place and the other asked for an alternate and inclusive event. Ultimately, some students from Hindu and even other colleges got together to celebrate the occasion, but kept the puja on a low scale. It’s when these students started playing loud music that didn’t suit the campus ethos, it turned into a ruckus too and I left the campus.”

Most female students chose to stay away from dancing at the event.

“Our principal Anju Srivastava also turned up at the venue before the puja, and instructed the students to not indulge in it or promote any sort of hooliganism,” informs Arpita Agarwal, a final-year BCom (Hons) student, adding, “I think it’s because of this that the puja was conducted on a much smaller scale this year. But, it did mark its return on campus! In fact, the participation was also quite male dominated with boys dancing on fast-paced songs, and shouting slogans such as Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Very few girls were part of all this commotion, and most were just mute spectators. Honestly, the whole concept of this puja is quite demeaning towards women and I’m hopeful that some day, it will get discontinued.”

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

