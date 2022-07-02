Home / Cities / Delhi News / Van Mahotsav ’22: DU students make some green moves
delhi news

Van Mahotsav ’22: DU students make some green moves

Come July and the country gears up to celebrate the onset of rains and drench in hues of green with Van Mahotsav throughout the first week of the month
The environmental society of Hindu College, Panchtatva, aims to make students aware of the flora around their campus, this week.
The environmental society of Hindu College, Panchtatva, aims to make students aware of the flora around their campus, this week.
Published on Jul 02, 2022 06:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

Come July and the country gears up to celebrate the onset of rains and drench in hues of green with Van Mahotsav throughout the first week of the month. As citizen groups across Delhi-NCR plan to make the most of it, Delhi University students are not far behind either. Many environmental groups across the varsity are organising plantation drives, rolling out social media awareness campaigns, and working towards encouraging others to pitch in for the green cause.

Bhoomi: The Eco Club of Kirori Mal College has planned to celebrate the occasion by welcoming winged beauties. “We are doing a plantation drive where we’ll be planting saplings that attract butterflies throughout the season, such as Rattle Pod plant and Sterpeta. There will also be Gultora, Ixora, Salvadora persica, and Lantana plant,” says Manya Jain, a final-year student of BA (Hons) Political Science student, adding, “We will also pledge to say no to single-use plastic.”

Panchtatva, the environmental society of Hindu College has planned a drive around the college premises, to spread awareness about the flora on campus. Parvesh Garg, a final-year student of BSc (Hons) Botany, shares, “We have named our celebrations Swachh Campus Abhiyaan. An informative walk, on campus, will allow the participants to know more about the plants on campus, their medicinal benefits, and how they are grown, among other topics of discussion. We are planning to organise a few competitions themed on the same as well.”

MH Vatavaran, the environment society of Miranda House college is endeavouring to relive the Chipko Movement. Kanupriya, a first-year student of BA (Hons) Economics, and the general secretary of the society, says, “An informative session on the Chipko Movement will be conducted during the week, and volunteers will take the oath to conserve trees while hugging them. In addition, we plan to conduct a plantation drive, and will plant those species that can help purify the air in our campus.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Naina Arora

    Naina Arora writes on City, Art and Culture of Gurugram, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out