Van Mahotsav ’22: DU students make some green moves

Come July and the country gears up to celebrate the onset of rains and drench in hues of green with Van Mahotsav throughout the first week of the month. As citizen groups across Delhi-NCR plan to make the most of it, Delhi University students are not far behind either. Many environmental groups across the varsity are organising plantation drives, rolling out social media awareness campaigns, and working towards encouraging others to pitch in for the green cause.

Bhoomi: The Eco Club of Kirori Mal College has planned to celebrate the occasion by welcoming winged beauties. “We are doing a plantation drive where we’ll be planting saplings that attract butterflies throughout the season, such as Rattle Pod plant and Sterpeta. There will also be Gultora, Ixora, Salvadora persica, and Lantana plant,” says Manya Jain, a final-year student of BA (Hons) Political Science student, adding, “We will also pledge to say no to single-use plastic.”

Panchtatva, the environmental society of Hindu College has planned a drive around the college premises, to spread awareness about the flora on campus. Parvesh Garg, a final-year student of BSc (Hons) Botany, shares, “We have named our celebrations Swachh Campus Abhiyaan. An informative walk, on campus, will allow the participants to know more about the plants on campus, their medicinal benefits, and how they are grown, among other topics of discussion. We are planning to organise a few competitions themed on the same as well.”

MH Vatavaran, the environment society of Miranda House college is endeavouring to relive the Chipko Movement. Kanupriya, a first-year student of BA (Hons) Economics, and the general secretary of the society, says, “An informative session on the Chipko Movement will be conducted during the week, and volunteers will take the oath to conserve trees while hugging them. In addition, we plan to conduct a plantation drive, and will plant those species that can help purify the air in our campus.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON