Varsities have crucial role to play in generating employment, post-Covid, says Sisodia

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the Covid-19 pandemic has led to massive unemployment across the world and universities will now play a crucial role in fighting the situation.

Speaking at the inauguration of a lecture hall complex at Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, Sisodia said, “The biggest tribute to Netaji would be to keep aside differences and work towards creating a strong nation through better education. Netaji’s dreams would be fulfilled when the children of the country are skilled enough to contribute to its growth and development. This would embody true patriotism. Netaji Subhas University of Technology is the only technological university in India named after Netaji.”

“The pandemic has led to massive unemployment across the globe and universities will play the lead role in generating employment. The Delhi government’s goal is to inculcate a mindset of entrepreneurship in students, and it has taken several steps in that direction,” he said.

A 50m high national flag was also established at the university campus on Saturday.

Sisodia lauded the NSUT students saying that it is due to their performance that the university’s name is taken all over the country with a sense of pride. “Students of Delhi government schools are making the country proud with their exceptional performance in international Olympiads. This is the result of concerted and honest efforts by the students, teachers and officials of the Delhi government. This has also been recognised by the NITI Aayog which ranked Delhi government schools at the top in its recently released report. It is the dream of the Delhi government to make Delhi’s higher education the best performing in India and the world. Along with renewed vision, continuous and determined efforts are required to make this dream a reality,” he said.

The newly constructed lecture complex houses 11 halls with a capacity to house 1,500 students.