IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Varsities have crucial role to play in generating employment, post-Covid, says Sisodia
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Varsities have crucial role to play in generating employment, post-Covid, says Sisodia

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the Covid-19 pandemic has led to massive unemployment across the world and universities will now play a crucial role in fighting the situation
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:45 PM IST

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the Covid-19 pandemic has led to massive unemployment across the world and universities will now play a crucial role in fighting the situation.

Speaking at the inauguration of a lecture hall complex at Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, Sisodia said, “The biggest tribute to Netaji would be to keep aside differences and work towards creating a strong nation through better education. Netaji’s dreams would be fulfilled when the children of the country are skilled enough to contribute to its growth and development. This would embody true patriotism. Netaji Subhas University of Technology is the only technological university in India named after Netaji.”

“The pandemic has led to massive unemployment across the globe and universities will play the lead role in generating employment. The Delhi government’s goal is to inculcate a mindset of entrepreneurship in students, and it has taken several steps in that direction,” he said.

A 50m high national flag was also established at the university campus on Saturday.

Sisodia lauded the NSUT students saying that it is due to their performance that the university’s name is taken all over the country with a sense of pride. “Students of Delhi government schools are making the country proud with their exceptional performance in international Olympiads. This is the result of concerted and honest efforts by the students, teachers and officials of the Delhi government. This has also been recognised by the NITI Aayog which ranked Delhi government schools at the top in its recently released report. It is the dream of the Delhi government to make Delhi’s higher education the best performing in India and the world. Along with renewed vision, continuous and determined efforts are required to make this dream a reality,” he said.

The newly constructed lecture complex houses 11 halls with a capacity to house 1,500 students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Police teams will escort the tractors on the day of the rally to maintain law and order.(Reuters file photo)
Police teams will escort the tractors on the day of the rally to maintain law and order.(Reuters file photo)
delhi news

Police give ‘in principle’ nod for Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi

By Fareeha Iftikhar, karn pratap singh
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:46 AM IST
According to farmer leaders, police have allowed them to enter the national capital from five different routes that will be decided by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha — a group of several farmer organisations protesting against the three new farm laws across the country— by Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti disqualified after court sentences him to two years in jail in 2016 assault case

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti stood disqualified on Saturday after a city court sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment in a 2016 case for assaulting All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) security staff and destroying public property
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Varsities have crucial role to play in generating employment, post-Covid, says Sisodia

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the Covid-19 pandemic has led to massive unemployment across the world and universities will now play a crucial role in fighting the situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Police give ‘in principle’ nod for tractor rally in Delhi

By Fareeha Iftikhar and Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Delhi Police on Saturday gave an ‘in principle’ nod to farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders to carry out their proposed “tractor march” on Republic Day, covering a distance of around 100km within the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

25-year-old woman kidnapped by two men in a car, strangled to death

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:41 PM IST
A 25-year-old woman, who worked as an accountant at a medicine wholesale shop in Chandni Chowk, was abducted in a car allegedly by two men -- one of them was a friend of hers -- and driven around the city for nearly four hours before being strangled to death and her body dumped at an isolated spot in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on January 19, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.(HT PHOTO.)
On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.(HT PHOTO.)
delhi news

Delhi records 197 fresh coronavirus cases; positivity rate dips to 0.26 per cent

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:20 PM IST
From January 15-22, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227 and 266 respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti leaves after attending the Delhi Assembly monsoon session in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti leaves after attending the Delhi Assembly monsoon session in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
delhi news

Injustice with Somnath Bharti in AIIMS security staff assault case: AAP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Earlier in the day, a Delhi court sentenced Bharti to two years in jail in a case registered in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trudeau was the first world leader to comment on the farmers’ protest, telling a Facebook video interaction on Tuesday that the situation in India was “concerning”.(PTI)
Trudeau was the first world leader to comment on the farmers’ protest, telling a Facebook video interaction on Tuesday that the situation in India was “concerning”.(PTI)
india news

As farmers' protest continues, Delhi Police bolster border security

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:36 PM IST
The farmers alleged that the Haryana police have planted some men among the protesters to fuel violence at the protest site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minimum temperature rose to eight degrees Celsius as a result of easterly winds and a cloud cover over the national capital, an IMD official said.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
The minimum temperature rose to eight degrees Celsius as a result of easterly winds and a cloud cover over the national capital, an IMD official said.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi's minimum temperature rises to 8 degree Celsius

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:31 AM IST
A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the western Himalayas provided some relief from the chill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An authority notice said no non-scheduled flight will be allowed to operate from 10am-1pm from January 20 to 26.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
An authority notice said no non-scheduled flight will be allowed to operate from 10am-1pm from January 20 to 26.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

No flights to, from Delhi airport from 10am-12.15pm till January 26

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:34 AM IST
However, the restriction will not be applicable to the movements of the Indian Air Force, the Border Security Force, the Indian Army or helicopters, the notice said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Today she shares a poem she wrote when brother, Vikas, was starting a new life in Europe. (While posing for a snap, her younger son, Samarth, tiptoes from behind, and photo-bombs the portrait.)
Today she shares a poem she wrote when brother, Vikas, was starting a new life in Europe. (While posing for a snap, her younger son, Samarth, tiptoes from behind, and photo-bombs the portrait.)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Stories on the move

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:10 AM IST
Jyoti Vij Ahuja is also a writer, who exploited the pandemic by compiling her short stories into a self-published e-book, Marital Bliss & Other Things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, the Delhi Police proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26.(ANI file photo)
Earlier, the Delhi Police proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26.(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence

By shiv sunny, Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:14 AM IST
The development came on a day when talks between the farmers and the government broke down, and they said they will go ahead with their January 26 tractor rally inside the national capital – a demonstration that the government is attempting to avert.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three districts in the Capital have so far recorded a coverage rate lower than Delhi’s average — Shahdara, North (43.3%) and New Delhi (47.6%).(AFP)
Three districts in the Capital have so far recorded a coverage rate lower than Delhi’s average — Shahdara, North (43.3%) and New Delhi (47.6%).(AFP)
delhi news

Only 35% health care workers in Delhi's Shahdara district have got jab so far

By Anonna Dutt, Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off on January 16, after which registered health care workers in the Capital have received shots on January 18, 19 and 21 across 81 inoculation centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The interventions suggested by the tool can be implemented by the pollution control boards and its implementation can be monitored by citizen watch groups and NGOs, the statement said.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
The interventions suggested by the tool can be implemented by the pollution control boards and its implementation can be monitored by citizen watch groups and NGOs, the statement said.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Air quality panel ropes in agencies to develop tool to read nature of emissions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The sources of emissions covered will include industries, transport, power plants, residential, DG sets, road dust, agricultural burning, refuse burning, construction dust, ammonia, volatile organic compounds, landfills etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, Kejriwal chaired a review meeting on the project in which he directed officials of the DSIIDC – a government company with the expertise of infrastructure development in industrial areas – to strictly stick to deadlines.(ANI Photo)
On Friday, Kejriwal chaired a review meeting on the project in which he directed officials of the DSIIDC – a government company with the expertise of infrastructure development in industrial areas – to strictly stick to deadlines.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Deadline extended by nine months for phase 1 of Rani Khera business park project

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The business park – spread over an area of 150 acres in Rani Khera village near the Indira Gandhi International Airport – is meant to become a hub for enterprises in the technology and services sectors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP