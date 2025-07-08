Vasant Kunj residents allege hours-long traffic jams

Ongoing Metro construction work and a recent construction undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board have left parts of roads unusable in Vasant Kunj, near Sector D6, leading to hours-long traffic jams and inconveniencing people, residents alleged. Work underway at the T-junction. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

“In the morning, at 7.35, a school bus got stuck in the mud, causing a lot of traffic,” said Snehlata Rakhi, the president of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Santushti Flats in Sector D6. “Some people had to leave their cars here, walk a kilometre, and hail autos from there to go and drop their children,” she said, adding that many children have also been missing school due to the traffic jams.

She added that a second school bus got stuck at the same spot in the afternoon.

Harsh Kundra, the RWA president of the Saraswati Society in D6, said the DJB work worsened the situation. “The Metro construction has been going on for around a year, so people were used to it. But four to five days ago, a part of the road was dug up by the DJB. The work was completed on Saturday evening, but the road is still unfinished, so it is not completely usable,” he said.

Kundra said that the bottleneck could also cause problems during a medical emergency. “We need the authorities to complete work fast. The traffic police are rarely there, and many people’s cars get stuck,” he said.

“The main problem is that alternative routes have not been provided. If they had done that, it would have helped,” said Anil Khatwani, a resident of Santushti Flats.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said they have deployed traffic marshals.

“The construction work of the DMRC is being done away from the main carriageway in this area, so we are not occupying any road space here. On our part, traffic marshals have already been deputed at all major junctions in the area to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic,” a DMRC official said.

DJB did not respond to requests for comment.