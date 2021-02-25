IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Venky students worry, protest against change in college affiliation proposal
Students from various DU colleges are supporting the protest online against the change of affiliation of Venky to Andhra University.
Students from various DU colleges are supporting the protest online against the change of affiliation of Venky to Andhra University.
delhi news

Venky students worry, protest against change in college affiliation proposal

Sri Venkateswara College students and faculty are participating in online protests since the news of the proposal to shift the institute’s affiliation from Delhi University to Andhra University has surfaced.
READ FULL STORY
By Viveka Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:06 AM IST

Ongoing talks of the possibility of shifting the affiliation of Sri Venkateswara College (Venky), from Delhi University (DU) to Andhra University (AU), and the recent news of the proposal has taken the students and teachers of the college by storm. Reportedly, the professors and students were neither informed nor consulted about this development and heard it via social media and news channels. As a result of this, most classes in Venky were cancelled on Thursday, followed by a dharna organised in the college from 10am to 4pm where teachers protested peacefully against the proposal.

Venky students find the development unfair and are in a state of worry regarding since they feel their identity as a DU alumni is at stake. “If our college’s affiliation changes, the move will clearly rob us of the very reason we took admission to the college — to be a part of the prestigious institution that is DU,” says Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui, a second year student of BSc (Hons). Echoing a similar sentiment, Divya Goyal, a first year student of BCom (Hons), adds, “Whenever I tell someone I am in Venky, I feel a sense of pride. But when I think things might change, it’s scary. Our batch might still be a part of DU, but think how immensely it will affect our placements!”

The students have been holding an online protest and plan to create ‘Twitter storms’ with #Venky_belongs_to_DU and #VenkyIsDU to oppose the proposal and bring attention to the issue. Some members of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) have organised an online protest along with the presidents of the student union of Miranda House, Sri Aurobindo College and Venky. And scores of students have started tweeting and participating in the online protest, making the hashtags trend on Twitter. Shubham Chaudhary, executive counsellor of DUSU, says, “We are all flabbergasted at the sudden development and deliberation. We don’t know what will happen next but if the issue remains unsorted or if the affiliation changes, we will switch to a physical dharna from the online mode. Venky was always a part of DU and we can’t imagine it otherwise.”

Students across various colleges have formed protest groups on social media and are circulating an appeal to raise a voice and take a stand regarding retaining affiliation of Venky to DU. Mukul Malik, a final year student of Sri Aurobindo College expresses support to the students of Sri Venkateswara College, saying, “It doesn’t matter if it’s my college or not. We can’t imagine South Campus without Venky and we all are in shock. Freshers from Venky have been reaching out to us, and asking what they must do when their whole career is at stake because of probable affiliation change of their college. Their family members are distressed. How can you be a DU student and suddenly become a student of a different university within a span of few days?”

The sudden uncertainty regarding the future affiliation of the college has garnered a distressing response from the faculty as well. “This move will dilute everything Venky stands for. It has a history, name and a present. Students come to the college because it’s part of DU,” says a senior professor on condition of anonymity.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
education

Jamia Millia Islamia opens for some students

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The university allowed research scholars of engineering and natural sciences departments to return to campus from Monday for laboratory work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students from various DU colleges are supporting the protest online against the change of affiliation of Venky to Andhra University.
Students from various DU colleges are supporting the protest online against the change of affiliation of Venky to Andhra University.
delhi news

Venky students worry, protest against change in college affiliation proposal

By Viveka Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Sri Venkateswara College students and faculty are participating in online protests since the news of the proposal to shift the institute’s affiliation from Delhi University to Andhra University has surfaced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s coronavirus disease testing capacity has been increased to conduct about 1.5 million tests daily. On an average, the country has been performing about a million Covid tests a day over the past one month.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
India’s coronavirus disease testing capacity has been increased to conduct about 1.5 million tests daily. On an average, the country has been performing about a million Covid tests a day over the past one month.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
delhi news

Covid-19:Delhi reports 220 new cases, 188 recoveries

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Over 3.46 lakh beneficiaries have received Covid-19 vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 18,000 people receiving shots on Thursday, according to data shared by officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
=A worker looks at his mobile as he stands on a footpath near a construction site in New Delhi.(AFP)
=A worker looks at his mobile as he stands on a footpath near a construction site in New Delhi.(AFP)
delhi news

Warm day in Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 33.2 deg celsius

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Humidity was recorded at 96 per cent at 8.30 am, a weather official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum where Virginia State Senators are meeting for their 2021 legislative session in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Virginia lawmakers are considering final passage for a bill that aims to reduce carbon pollution by getting more electric vehicles on the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(AP)
An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum where Virginia State Senators are meeting for their 2021 legislative session in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Virginia lawmakers are considering final passage for a bill that aims to reduce carbon pollution by getting more electric vehicles on the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(AP)
delhi news

Delhi govt announces key decision on EVs , Kejriwal says every Indian is proud

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:53 PM IST
The Delhi government had also launched a campaign on Tuesday to encourage private vehicle owners to shift to electric vehicles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Bhavan canteens in Delhi are once again welcoming foodies, with Covid-19 precautions in place. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
State Bhavan canteens in Delhi are once again welcoming foodies, with Covid-19 precautions in place. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
delhi news

State Bhavan canteens aka foodie’s delight: Heart of the state, back on a plate!

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Without worrying about the pandemic or crossing the city’s borders, head to these recently reopened State Bhavans in Delhi for economical, authentic regional fare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha(ANI)
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi to face water crisis due to closure of Nangla hydel channel: Raghav Chadha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:09 PM IST
The closure of Nangal hydel channel for one month for repair work is expected to affect a quarter of water supply of Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
delhi news

Eight of 10 most polluted cities this winter were in NCR, UP: CSE study

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:37 AM IST
While Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Greater Noida topped the list of most polluted cities in this region, Noida and Delhi were not far behind. Kanpur and Lucknow occupied sixth and ninth positions on the chart
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view from Rajpath, near India Gate in New Delhi on February 18. (HT file)
A view from Rajpath, near India Gate in New Delhi on February 18. (HT file)
delhi news

Delhi AQI slips into very poor zone; may improve from Friday

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:22 PM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said that there is a possibility of improvement in air quality from February 26, when the AQI is likely to come down to the moderate range
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, India - February 22, 2021: Demonstrators unloading consturction material for tents at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi, India on Monday, February 22, 2021. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - February 22, 2021: Demonstrators unloading consturction material for tents at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi, India on Monday, February 22, 2021. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi, Ghaziabad face heavy traffic during peak hours

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The Delhi Police have diverted the traffic near these areas, which they say, may possibly lead to heavy traffic jams in parts of the Capital during the peak hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of tests in the city, meanwhile, has seen a considerable dip from peak levels over the past few weeks.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
The number of tests in the city, meanwhile, has seen a considerable dip from peak levels over the past few weeks.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
delhi news

Daily Covid-19 cases up to 200 in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:32 AM IST
The seven-day average of new cases (also known as the daily case trajectory of a region) now appears to be slowly inching up again — it now stands at 151, the highest in 20 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi currently has around 6,750 buses -- 3,760 DTC and 2,990 cluster buses-- as against the Supreme Court-mandated requirement of 11,000 buses.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
Delhi currently has around 6,750 buses -- 3,760 DTC and 2,990 cluster buses-- as against the Supreme Court-mandated requirement of 11,000 buses.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
delhi news

Transport dept readies command centre to track govt buses in real-time

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:45 AM IST
The centre has been built at the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) in Kashmere Gate and will soon be inaugurated by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday after he inspected the facility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several buses, though not all, also had posters explaining in Hindi how one should proceed with the online ticket purchase by using the app.(PTI file photo)
Several buses, though not all, also had posters explaining in Hindi how one should proceed with the online ticket purchase by using the app.(PTI file photo)
delhi news

Govt introduces contactless tickets on all DTC buses

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:38 AM IST
Passengers can make use of this service through the ‘Chartr’ app. Almost all the buses now have QR code stickers pasted on the back of each seat which can be scanned to make payment through the app.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With his arm instinctively holding onto the wheeled metal barrier, ready to slide as soon as another car appears, Subodh explains his arrival from his countryside home to this smoggy metropolis.
With his arm instinctively holding onto the wheeled metal barrier, ready to slide as soon as another car appears, Subodh explains his arrival from his countryside home to this smoggy metropolis.
delhi news

Delhiwale: His mundane security job

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:33 AM IST
In his early 30s, Subodh has been working this 9-5 shift for three years. A native of Arwal in Bihar, this is his first and so far only job in the Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ramlila Ground is a popular venue where major political rallies and religious programmes are organised.(Amal KS/HT file photo)
The Ramlila Ground is a popular venue where major political rallies and religious programmes are organised.(Amal KS/HT file photo)
delhi news

No Delhi parks to be booked for events

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:16 AM IST
All three municipal corporations of Delhi have stopped taking event bookings for parks, including the Ramlila Ground, in the wake of a recent order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) citing environment loss to parks due to the holding of mass public functions such as cultural and religious events, weddings and political rallies
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac