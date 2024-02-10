 Video: Brawl breaks out outside Amity University Noida, police begin probe | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Video: Brawl breaks out outside Amity University Noida, police begin probe

Video: Brawl breaks out outside Amity University Noida, police begin probe

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2024 04:04 PM IST

It is not immediately clear what led to the fight and if the persons are students of Amity University, Noida.

A purported video of a brawl outside the Amity University in Noida Sector-126 is doing rounds on social media on Saturday. In the video, a group of youth can be seen fistfighting and kicking each other. One man is seen picking up a pan from a nearby shop to attack another person. Reportedly, the brawl escalated within two hours. However, it is not immediately clear what led to the fight and if the persons are students of Amity University.

Brawl breaks out outside Amity University Noida, police begin probe(Twitter/@jist_news)
Brawl breaks out outside Amity University Noida, police begin probe(Twitter/@jist_news)

Reports claimed that the police were investigating the incident based on the video.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between student groups belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed groups at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi on Friday night, with both sides alleging responsibility and claiming some of their members were injured. The incident took place during the university's general body meeting at the Sabarmati Dhaba to elect members of the election commission for the 2024 JNUSU polls.

The ABVP shared a video of the incident on their X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts, in which the union members can be seen arguing, shouting, and raising slogans. The university's security personnel can also be seen trying to control the situation.

According to reports, the JNUSU members claimed that the ABVP students attacked their president Aishe Ghosh by throwing water at her during the clashes. “Aishe Ghosh, president of JNUSU was heckled and shamelessly attacked by ABVP lumpens. They can be seen throwing water at her. Such disgraceful behaviour against a female student of JNU should not be tolerated at any cost,” one of the members said, as quoted by PTI.

On the other hand, one of the ABVP members claimed that it was Ghosh, who was doing violence on the campus because she “wanted a political platform”.

(With inputs from agencies)

Saturday, February 10, 2024
