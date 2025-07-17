Villagers attack Delhi Police team in UP, free fraud accused

A Delhi Police team was allegedly attacked by some residents of a village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh while arresting a man accused of corporate fraud, officers in the Meerut police said on Wednesday, adding that the people also helped the accused flee from police custody. Following the attack, police personnel were deployed at the village. However, by the time they arrived, the villagers had already fled along with the accused, said officers. (File photo)

The incident took place on Tuesday in Madhavgarh village when the Delhi Police was attempting to execute an arrest warrant issued against Subodh Kumar, 50, a resident of the village,who had been declared a fugitive by a Delhi court.

Delhi Police officers confirmed the incident.

“On July 15, Delhi Police personnel head constable (HC) Kuldeep and HC Harikesh travelled to Bulandshahr to apprehend Kumar. With the assistance of local police, the team successfully arrested him. As the police party was preparing to depart, around eight to nine men and women used force in an attempt to facilitate his escape,” said DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan.

No police personnel suffered injuries in the attack, he said.

The Khanpur police in Bulandshahr have registered a case against Kumar and 12 others for allegedly obstructing a law enforcement exercise and assaulting officers on duty. Raids are being carried out to apprehend all the accused, its officers said.

A case of assault and aiding a proclaimed offender in fleeing was registered.

“A case has been registered under various sections of BNS, including rioting, based on the complaint of the Delhi Police personnel. Those involved in attacking the police and freeing the accused will be arrested soon,” said deputy superintendent of police Prakhar Pandey

Delhi Police officers said that Kumar was wanted in a 2016 case of fraud involving a private company, and after he was declared an absconder, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

HCs Harikesh Meena and Kuldeep Singh had travelled to Madhavgarh village with the local police on Tuesday to serve the warrant. They were accompanied by local police personnel from Khanpur police station.

“Upon finding Kumar, police took him into custody. However, as the team prepared to leave with the accused, Subodh’s relatives and several villagers allegedly launched a sudden attack on the police. The mob managed to overpower the officers and free Kumar,” said sub-inspector Siddharth Rana from Khanpur police station, who had accompanied the Delhi Police team.

The Delhi Police officer cited above said “they are in constant touch with our counterparts in the UP Police.”.