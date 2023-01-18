Home / Cities / Delhi News / Vital stretch in Mehrauli set for major overhaul

Vital stretch in Mehrauli set for major overhaul

delhi news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:17 AM IST

The project along GT Road will involve strengthening of drains in Mansarovar Park area where waterlogging is witnessed during monsoon

Deputy chief Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, also approved beautification of two more road stretches -- from Deenpur to Kaccha Talab and Tazpur intersection on Goyala-Deenpur Road in south-west Delhi. (PTI)
Deputy chief Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, also approved beautification of two more road stretches -- from Deenpur to Kaccha Talab and Tazpur intersection on Goyala-Deenpur Road in south-west Delhi. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) will revamp 2.5-km stretch on Anuvrat Marg in south Delhi between Saket and Chhatarpur, official aware of the of matter said on Tuesday.

They added that the agency will repair the pavement, central verges and service lanes along the arterial stretch at a cost of 7.82 crore. The officials said that deputy chief Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, also approved beautification of two more road stretches -- from Deenpur to Kaccha Talab and Tazpur intersection on Goyala-Deenpur Road in south-west Delhi, and remodelling of the drains along GT Road in east Delhi --- at a cost of 9.90 crore.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government is also getting the assessment of roads done by the experts, and preparing a blueprint for road improvement across the city. “As these roads were constructed long ago, the quality of the road surface has deteriorated in these areas. The maintenance and beautification work of roads is being started. PWD will be working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads in the region,” he added.

Anuvrat Marg witnesses heavy traffic movement and it connects Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, Lado Sarai and Vasant Kunj areas.It also serves as an access point towards Gurugram.

PWD officials said that Goyala Deenpur Road is a waterlogging-prone area, and added that they will raise the height of the road to resolve the issue.

The project along GT Road will involve strengthening of drains in Mansarovar Park area where waterlogging is witnessed during monsoon.

“The projects on Goyala Deenpur road and GT road will also help the government reduce the instances of waterlogging during the monsoon season in these areas,” Sisodia said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out