Vital stretch in Mehrauli set for major overhaul

The Public Works Department (PWD) will revamp 2.5-km stretch on Anuvrat Marg in south Delhi between Saket and Chhatarpur, official aware of the of matter said on Tuesday.

They added that the agency will repair the pavement, central verges and service lanes along the arterial stretch at a cost of ₹7.82 crore. The officials said that deputy chief Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, also approved beautification of two more road stretches -- from Deenpur to Kaccha Talab and Tazpur intersection on Goyala-Deenpur Road in south-west Delhi, and remodelling of the drains along GT Road in east Delhi --- at a cost of ₹9.90 crore.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government is also getting the assessment of roads done by the experts, and preparing a blueprint for road improvement across the city. “As these roads were constructed long ago, the quality of the road surface has deteriorated in these areas. The maintenance and beautification work of roads is being started. PWD will be working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads in the region,” he added.

Anuvrat Marg witnesses heavy traffic movement and it connects Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, Lado Sarai and Vasant Kunj areas.It also serves as an access point towards Gurugram.

PWD officials said that Goyala Deenpur Road is a waterlogging-prone area, and added that they will raise the height of the road to resolve the issue.

The project along GT Road will involve strengthening of drains in Mansarovar Park area where waterlogging is witnessed during monsoon.

“The projects on Goyala Deenpur road and GT road will also help the government reduce the instances of waterlogging during the monsoon season in these areas,” Sisodia said.