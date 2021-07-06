Want to feel normal again: Denizens queue up @restaurants

In the current stage of unlock, one thing seems to bind the residents of Delhi-NCR, and that is food served at the restaurant! Many are heading back to their favourite eateries, rather than opting for home delivery, so as to treat themselves some yummy delicacies alongside enjoying an outdoor experience. Despite the scorching heat, they don’t seem to mind waiting in queues, to get a table at their preferred food joint, where they have missed going during the recent lockdown. Be it Khan Market, Connaught Place or CyberHub, the view is the same almost everywhere. And. the management of these places are leaving no stone unturned to make it a safe outing for their patrons.

People wait to get a table at popular restaurants in Connaught place. (Photo: HT/Raajeesh Kashyap)

Lohit Bharadwaj, an IT professional, didn’t mind Delhi’s searing heat to try hi favourite cuisine. He says: “The food at some places in CP is amazing, and that’s why I don’t mind waiting for it. It’s very hot and it’s indeed tough to wait, but since the food will be rewarding, I’m only thinking about it. One of my favourite restaurants is here, and I was waiting to try the variety they serve.”

Manjari Purwar, a dietician and nutritionist, adds: “We had been waiting to come here, and we are surely going to enjoy our meal... It has been a tough time for all of us. Everyone is adjusting to the new normal, but it’s very boring to be at home all the time. The government is taking good precautions and we’re feeling more confident in stepping out now.”

The management of these places are leaving no stone unturned to make it a safe outing for their patrons. (Photo: HT/Raajeesh Kashyap)

Feeling refreshed at the sight of his fave place, Ashish Roy, a banker from Malviya Nagar, says: “We want to feel like things are normal again which is why we came here today. We are happy and are already feeling refreshed. We know that the restaurants are taking precautions. We love the food here and we are so thrilled to be back.”

Shipra Tomar, a fashion student from Ghaziabad was eagerly waiting to revisit her favourite restaurant. And the wish was fulfilled. “Waiting time here in Khan is more than an hour! Yet, we’ve been waiting eagerly at one of our favourite restaurants; we checked its other branch in Saket and there too, there was a waiting of 90 minutes. Ab toh yahin wait karenge, and will go in for lunch,” she says.

Set to ring in the weekend, Gurugrammers don’t seem to mind waiting in the queues, to get a table at their preferred food joint. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Aurindam Mukherjee, a digital advertising professional, who ventured out after a really long time with his wife at CyberHub, says: “We went out after February 2020 on a Sunday. Although we did go out in September but that was an outdoor cafe and we were absolutely paranoid. This time around, after getting our first vaccine and ensuring to be home for three weeks for antibodies to be developed, we figured it was time to be less anxious and go out and do the things we loved. In a couple of restaurants we went to, the seating was occupied at 50% and though the staff were regularly sanitizing their hands, and were fully masked, some of the restaurants we didn’t go to were completely packed with families waiting to get inside.”

Megha Bhowmik, a digital marketing executive, who too went out after four months, says: “We have our masks matching with our dresses. This is the new normal! And accepting to start living with it, we’ve come to our fave joint in CyberHub. I feel here in Gurugram, it’s quite safe.” Echoing similar sentiments, Gurugram-based CA Aman Gupta, was thrilled to be back with friends. He adds: “We were planning to meet since long time. But due to Covid-19 situation, we weren’t able to. The sanitation process at Cyber Hub was really good. I am feeling relaxed after a long time, thanks to this outing.”

Sarthak, a Noida-based Banker, had a tough time looking for a place to eat at CyberHub, and was unable to find a table around 8:30pm. “Hume table hi nahin mil rahi. Dhoondh rahe hain bahut der se, because 50% capacity hi allowed hai sab restaurants mein yahan CyberHub mein. But if that’s how everything is to be conducted, to follow all social distancing norms, then why not; it’s Ok to wait. We’ve to come out a little bit,” he shares.

