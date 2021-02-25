Warm day in Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 33.2 deg celsius

It was a warm Thursday with a clear sky in the national as the maximum temperature settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 13.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the meteorological office here said.

Humidity was recorded at 96 per cent at 8.30 am, a weather official said.

The Palam and the Lodhi Road weather stations recorded maximum temperatures of 31.2 degrees Celsius and 32.6 degrees Celsius respectively, while the one at Ridge area recorded a high of 32.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Ridge and Palam were recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius and 16.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky and shallow fog on Friday morning.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 34 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius respectively,” the Met department said.

