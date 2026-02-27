Warmer-than-usual Holi likely this year in Delhi, says IMD

The Capital is set to remain unusually warm over the coming days, with maximum temperature expected to hover 4-5 degrees Celsius (°C) above normal and possibly touching 34°C on March 4, when Delhi celebrates Holi, according to forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Barring two days – February 2 and 18 – the maximum temperature has remained above normal on all days so far this month. (Representative image)

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Thursday stood at 30.2°C, four degrees above normal. IMD has forecast that daytime temperatures will remain between 30°C and 32°C until March 2, before rising to around 33°C on March 3 and potentially 34°C on March 4.

No rainfall is expected in the city in the coming days, according to IMD.

Meteorologists said that although a weak western disturbance is likely to affect the region from March 2 onwards, it will not bring rain to the plains. “The western disturbance will mainly impact the western Himalayan region. The plains are unlikely to witness any significant change in weather conditions,” an IMD official said.

February has been unusually warm and dry this year. Barring two days – February 2 and 18 – the maximum temperature has remained above normal on all days so far this month. The highest maximum recorded this month was 31.6°C on February 16 – the earliest in four years that the temperature crossed the 30°C mark. The maximum was 30.9°C on February 17, before overcast skies and light rain on February 18 led to a sharp dip to 21.1°C.

Mahesh Palawat said that while a western disturbance will influence the Himalayan region on March 2 and 3, Delhi will remain largely unaffected. “Winds will briefly weaken, allowing the maximum to climb to around 33°C by Holi. This will still be about 5°C above normal,” he said.

The long-period average maximum temperature is 26.1°C for February 25 to March 1, and 27.4°C for March 2 to 6.

IMD data between 2010 and 2025 shows that the maximum has breached 33°C only twice during this period – 33.6°C on February 21, 2023, and 33.2°C on February 26, 2021. The all-time February record stands at 34.1°C, recorded on February 26, 2006.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 12.6°C, near normal. Night temperatures are expected to rise gradually, settling between 15°C and 17°C by Holi.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved to the “moderate” category after 12 consecutive “poor” air days. The average air quality index (AQI) stood at 200 at 4pm on Thursday, compared to 228 a day earlier. However, forecasts by the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System indicate that AQI levels may slip back into the “poor” category from Friday and persist through the weekend.