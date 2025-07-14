Water minister checks monsoon preparedness at Yamuna’s Delhi entry point

Irrigation and flood control minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday inspected the Yamuna river in northwest Delhi’s Palla — the entry point from where the river flows into Delhi from Haryana — and reviewed the monsoon preparedness by departments responsible for flood control. Parvesh Verma during the inspection in Yamuna. (X/Parvesh Verma)

The minister said the water at Palla is relatively clear, but it becomes visibly darker and more polluted as the river progresses into Delhi. “We will ensure strict monitoring and inter-agency coordination to ensure that the river’s condition within Delhi matches its upstream quality,” he added.

The most polluted stretch of the river in Delhi starts downstream of Wazirabad when the Najafgarh drain meets Yamuna. Between Wazirabad and Okhla, 22 large drains enter the river. The cleaning of Yamuna has been a prominent assurance by the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to the residents. Home minister Amit Shah reviewed the projects on Friday and directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to double its sewage treatment capacity to 1,500 million gallon per day (MGD) in next three years.

According to the government statement, Shah has also stated that “increasing the e-flow in Yamuna is of utmost importance and that there is a need to talk to the Uttar Pradesh government on this issue and find a solution so the flow of the river can be improved at the time of its entry into Delhi.” HT had earlier reported how the government plans to divert fresh water from Upper Ganga Canal to Eastern Yamuna Canal and finally to the Delhi stretch of Yamuna to improve its e-flow.

On Sunday, Verma also held a review meeting to assess flood preparedness with district magistrates of central, southeast, south, and southwest Delhi. Officials provided updates on ground-level flood control measures and action plans. The minister, along with senior officials, undertook a boat survey of the river stretch to assess water levels, flow patterns, and the condition of embankments. “A water sample was collected from the Palla point to scientifically test the quality of the river water entering Delhi,” an official said.

Verma also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party-led former Delhi government for “showcasing waterlogging visuals from only 3–4 isolated locations,” adding that few locations cannot define the condition of a city as vast as Delhi. “Most areas are functioning normally, and the public is being misled. Waterlogging refers to stagnation that lasts 4–5 hours or more. If rainwater drains away within minutes, it cannot be termed waterlogging,” he stated.