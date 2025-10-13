Water, power supply cut at Delhi's Signature View Apartments as deadline to vacate ends

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has cut the electric and water supply to Signature View Apartments in North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. Cracks seen on the Signature View Apartments in 2023. (HT Archive) (HT_PRINT)

The water and electric supply was cut following the completion of the court-set deadline to demolish and reconstruct the apartments, PTI reported.

According to a previous report, around 90 residents of the residential complex have not vacated the building as of October 12.

The housing complex, built between 2007 and 2009, was allotted under a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) scheme in 2011-12 and it has faced severe structural deterioration over the years.

Also Read: Some families yet to evacuate Signature View Apartments

In December 2024, the Delhi high court ordered the DDA to ensure the flats were vacated within three months and rent assistance was provided immediately.

"We are urging the remaining residents to vacate the premises at the earliest," Amrendra Singh Rakesh, President of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), said.

"As the Supreme Court dismissed their appeal for an extension of the vacation date. Electricity and water supply have been disconnected in a joint action by the MCD and DDA on Monday," an MCD official said.

Why Signature View Apartments are being demolished? There are around 336 high-income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) flats at the Signature View Apartments complex. Over time, the residential houses developed severe structural issues over time, including deep cracks in walls and ceilings.

In 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, conducted a structural study of the 12 towers of the complex and found the complex to be "structurally unsafe."

Also Read: Apex court refuses to halt demolition of Signature View Apartments

The DDA issued a tender in March this year to demolish and reconstruct the apartments. In 2023, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena asked the DDA to redevelop the entire apartment complex and rehabilitate the flat owners.

As per the agreement, DDA will provide ₹50,000 per month for HIG flat owners and ₹38,000 per month for MIG flat owners. During the period commencing from January 1, 2025, or the date of actual vacation of the property, till the date on which possession of the reconstructed property is handed over to the flat owners.