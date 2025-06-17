Water supply affected in parts of north, central, west Delhi: DJB

Low water levels in the Yamuna have impacted water supply in parts of north, central and west Delhi, the Delhi Jal Board said in an advisory on Monday. DJB said that the water level at the barrage has reduced to 668.70 feet (from sea level) against the normal of 674.50 feet. The Yamuna at Wazirabad on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The affected areas include Majnu Ka Tila, ISBT, GPO, NDMC area, ITO, Defence Colony, CGO Complex, Rajghat, WHO, IP Emergency, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Gulabi Bagh, Timar Pur, Punjabi Bagh, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Lawrence Road, Model Town, Jahangirpuri Moolchand, South Extension., Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and south Delhi, Civil Lines, Hindu Rao and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Paharganj and NDMC areas, Old Rajendra Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas.

“It is getting difficult to maintain the required raw water supply to Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants. This is affecting the production of approximately 25-30% potable water at both WTPs. Therefore, until the situation improves, water supply will be at low pressure areas supplied by these plants,” the advisory said.

The parched Yamuna has impacted city water levels over the last four to five days, and a similar advisory was issued on Friday last week. At the consumer end, the reduced plant operations are translating to shorter supply periods and extremely low pressure.

The situation has worsened with parts of New Delhi also starting to get hit. Gopal Krishna, who heads the New Delhi residents’ welfare association federation, said residents have been facing water supply fluctuations over the last week. “Three days back our area in Bengali Market received no supply. The pressure has also become so low that the water does not reach the residential units located on upper floors. This has become an annual problem in the summer,” he added.

Of the 1,000mgd (million gallons per day) water supply to Delhi, Wazirabad and Chandrawal supply 134 and 98mgd respectively.

Himanshu Singh, a resident of North West Delhi’s Kirari, said there was no proper water supply in the area and despite several complaints, no action was taken by any authority. Singh said that the helpline was not responsive.