Water supply in Delhi remains affected as Yamuna level falls below normal

Water supply in various parts of the city continues to remain affected with low levels of water in Yamuna on Sunday, the Delhi Jal Board said. A DJB official said the water level of Yamuna at Wazirabad barrage was 671.4ft on Sunday evening against the normal level of 674.5ft. At 5pm on March 12, the Wazirabad plant was supplying only 83 MGD (million gallon per day) water against the normal level of 134.5 MGD. (Representational Image/ HT Archive)

“The supply from Wazirabad and Chandrawal plants remains affected and these plants supply water to parts of south, central and north Delhi,” the official said.

A second official said that at 5pm on March 12, the Wazirabad plant was supplying only 83 MGD (million gallon per day) water against the normal level of 134.5 MGD. The water utility is also facing high level of pollutants, officials said. “We are using water from other sources to dilute this so that supply can continue. This leads to reducing in pressure at other areas,” the official added.

DJB issued the first SOS on water supply on February 25, and water supply has remained affected over the last fortnight.

According to the DJB advisory, the areas likely to be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao adjoining areas, Kamala Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bag, Pahar Ganj and NDMC area,” a statement read. In the western part of the city, the area which may be affected include New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Punjabi Bagh Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri while in the South part of Delhi the impact may be felt around Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, the advisory added. DJB has stated that parts of cantonment area as well as Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh may also be affected. “Public is advised to make judicious use of water and water tankers will be available at the emergency helplines,” it added.