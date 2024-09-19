Water supply to be hit for 12 hours on Friday

New Delhi Delhi grappled with severe water shortage in summer. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

Parts of north and central Delhi are likely to face a 12-hour water supply disruption on Friday due to a scheduled water supply line repair work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.

“Due to repairing of leakage in 500mm diameter (pipeline) rising main emanating from Chandrawal water works (treatment plant) on the premises of Dr Ambedkar National Memorial, Civil Lines, potable water supply from Chandrawal water treatment plant will remain affected for 12 hours on September 20, from 11am onwards,” DJB said in an official statement.

Localities that are likely to be affected include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, Old and New Rajendra Nagar, Patel Nagar (east and west), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, parts of Cantonment areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and parts of south Delhi.

A DJB official said that the maintenance and repair work is essential to ensure long-term efficiency and prevent further leakages. DJB advised residents of areas that are likely to be affected to use water judiciously during the maintenance period.

The shutdown is expected to impact daily routines, making it important for residents to store water in advance. “Residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water,” DJB said in its statement.