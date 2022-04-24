Week after Jahangirpuri violence, Hindus, Muslims take out 'Tiranga Yatra'

A 'Tiranga Yatra' by the people of Hindu and Muslim communities was taken out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday, a week after clashes were broken between the two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. People from two communities gathered at the yatra and appealed for peace and harmony in the region as they waved the national flag and displayed a photograph of BR Ambedkar. The procession was held amid tight security.

“We organised a joint peace committee constituting members of both communities. They proposed to organise a 'tiranga yatra' in Jahangirpuri and appeal to the people to maintain communal harmony. Fifty people each from both communities participated in yatra,” Usha Rangani, DCP North-West, told news agency ANI.

Recently, representatives from the two communities hugged each other and said they would ensure the clashes of April 16 will not be repeated in Jahangirpuri.

The participants of the Tiranga Yatra also waved the national flag and displayed a photograph of BR Ambedkar.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

"We want to live in harmony. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request the police to reduce force and barricading," Tabrez Khan, a representative, had told news agency PTI on Friday.

“This (violence) incident is really concerning. Please do not believe in rumours. Communal clashes have happened here for the first time. We must ensure they are not repeated,” another representative Inder Mani Tiwari, who is also the president of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) in the region, said.

On Saturday morning, residents of Block C were allowed to exit the block as police lifted some blockades that were earlier put up after the violence broke out.

Shops are currently open in the region.

Meanwhile, the Kushal Chowk has been barricaded by the police from all sides. No outsiders or vehicles are allowed to enter the area, and residents are only allowed to pass the barricading.

More than 20 people have been arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with last week's violence. Ansar Sheikh, a scrap dealer from Jahangirpuri has been named as the prime accused. The other accused are- Salim Chikna, Yunus Imam Sheikh, alias Sonu Chikna, Dilshad and Ahir.

The Enforcement Directorate has booked Sheikh and the others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With agency inputs)

