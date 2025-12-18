Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi-NCR (Dec 19-21)

* Harmony of Hearts: A night of musical by AR Rahman Opening the evening, Jhalaa, India’s first raag-based band, curated by AR Rahman, will set the tone with sounds rooted in tradition. (AR Rahman | Facebook page)

That master of melody, AR Rahman, brings a one-night-only experience to Delhi that blends Sufi inspiration with the magic of live performance. Opening the evening, Jhalaa, India’s first raag-based band, curated by AR Rahman, will set the tone with sounds rooted in tradition and reborn in innovation. Harmony of Hearts is set to be a soul-stirring experience.

When: December 20; 7 pm

Where: IGI Sadium

Entry: ₹6,999; tickets are available at district.in

* Boho Bazaar Christmas market

This December, step into Delhi’s most enchanting Christmas experience as Boho Bazaar returns with its grand holiday edition — a beautifully curated celebration where festive elegance meets contemporary style.

Wander through over 300 pop-up stalls featuring fashion, artisanal jewellery, handcrafted décor, home bakers’ goods and distinctive gifting pieces that capture the spirit of the season.

Discover treasures from up-and-coming creators and craft-led brands. Indulge in Christmassy treats from across more than 50 food stalls, offering hot chocolate, mulled wine, gingerbread men, churros, pies, seasonal soups and more.

There’s fun for the whole family, with an elf parade, a Secret Santa gift exchange, beautifully styled photo booths, fairground rides, carol singing and more.

When: December 20 and 21; noon onwards

Where: JLN stadium

Entry: Prices start at ₹399; tickets are available at skillboxes.com.

* Changing horizons: Folk traditions of the north-east

Changing Horizons, a one-hour musical journey celebrating the living folk traditions of north-east India and other folk influences, features the Ao Naga Choir, in collaboration with maestro Daniele Buccio from Verona, in a performance that showcases the beauty, depth, and evolution of the rich Naga choral and folk heritage. As diverse voices and cultures converge to create resonant harmonies, the event highlights the transformative power of music.

When: December 21, 7.30 pm

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹200; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com and at the IHC programme desk

* The Sorbet Soiree Christmas Market at Sunder Nursery

The Sorbet Soirée Christmas Market is back. Explore handpicked brands, artisanal goodies, festive treats and gourmet bites. Also expect fairground rides, games and activities to keep little ones smiling and families having fun. The event will feature live music performances and creative corners for adults and children alike, as well as fitness and wellness sessions. Pets are welcome too. Make some festive memories, under twinkling lights and winter skies.

When: December 19 and 20

Where: Sunder Nursery

Buy a ticket to Sunder nursery and walk in; tickets are available at district.in

* Family Funday Carnival: Exhibitions, workshops and activities

This is an event dedicated to children and families. The Family Funday Carnival consists of three focus areas. Exhibition Space showcases innovative new products and services for children and families. Workshop Arena encourages children to participate in engaging educational activities. And the Spellbinding Stage offers a line-up of performances and meet-and-greet sessions with beloved cartoon characters. Themes include science, robotics, music, dance, aeromodelling, adventure sports, arts and crafts, magic, theatre, space and more.

When: December 20 and 21, 11 am onwards

Where: JLN stadium

Entry: ₹349; tickets are available at district.in