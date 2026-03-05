Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi-NCR (March 6-8)

* Heritage in high notes Songs of the Stone returns with an evocative musical evening that brings together a rare cultural experience at the Qutub Minar. (Zomato website)

Songs of the Stone returns with an evocative musical evening that brings together heritage and sound in a rare cultural experience at the Qutub Minar. Master flautist Rakesh Chaurasia (also a two-time Grammy Award winner), accompanied by his ensemble, will present a mesmerising bansuri-led performance blending Hindustani classical traditions with contemporary influences. Conceived as an immersive series, the initiative transforms historic monuments into living stages where music, architecture and storytelling converge to create a multi-sensory journey celebrating India’s rich artistic legacy.

When: March 8, 7 pm

Where: Qutub Minar

Entry: Prices start at ₹7500

* Plot twists of the past

Step into a fascinating exploration of India’s medieval past as historian and author Anirudh Kanisetti joins writer Parvati Sharma for a thought-provoking conversation on history, gender and power at the Suitable Conversations. The session will delve into how political authority and social relations were shaped, contested and recorded across medieval India and how historians interpret these layered narratives today. Expect sharp insights, engaging storytelling and a fresh perspective on the past that continues to shape the present.

When: March 7, 4:30 pm

Where: Mughal Pavilion, Sunder Nursery

Entry: Free after registration

* Cue to laughter

Gudgudi by Sanjeev Johri promises an evening of laughter wrapped in sharp social insight. Adapted from some of Munshi Premchand’s wittiest tales, the play stitches together humorous stories where everyday characters like clever housewives, determined vendors and quick-thinking women, turn the tables on convention. Through playful satire and relatable situations, the production aims to gently challenge stereotypes while celebrating wit, resilience and equality, delivering a theatrical experience that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

When: March 8, 4 pm

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram

Entry: Prices start at ₹499

* Culture on a platter

Step into the spirit of Ramzan with Dastarkhwan-e-Jahaanuma, an intimate rooftop iftar that brings together food, history and heartfelt conversation. Set against the timeless skyline of Old Delhi, guests gather around a traditional floor-laid dastarkhwan to break their fast with refreshing sherbets, chaat and a slow-cooked Mughlai feast prepared by local bawarchis that will include delicacies such as shab dekh nahari, kathal ki nahari, aaloo ki tehri kheer and bakarkhani. Stories of Shahjahanabad’s culinary and cultural traditions unfold through engaging conversations, creating an evening where heritage, hospitality and flavour come together.

When: March 7, 5.45 pm

Where: Deen Dunia House, 900, Katra Sheikh Mangaloo

Entry: Prices start at ₹2,500

* The Art Deco trail

Step into the layered history of Delhi with noted historian Swapna Liddle as she leads a heritage walk exploring the city’s Art Deco legacy from Gurdwara Sheesh Ganj to Balimaran, looking at both residential and commercial buildings in the area. Look out for elegant facades, geometric motifs and stories behind buildings that reflect a global design movement adapted to Delhi’s unique character. Blending architecture, history and urban memory, this guided exploration offers participants a fresh perspective on a lesser-known yet striking chapter of the capital’s architectural heritage.

When: March 7, 8.30 am

Where: Fountain Chowk, opposite Gurudwara Sheesh Ganj Sahib, Chandni Chowk (meeting point)

Entry: Free after registration