'Why did Arvind Kejriwal not take note of edu scam 2.5 years ago?' asks BJP

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Monday refreshed its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party amid an ongoing showdown over the excise policy case probe. The BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not take note of “a scam” which was highlighted by the Central Vigilance Commission report about two years ago.

"Around two-and-a-half years ago, the CVC sent a report to the Secretary of Delhi Vigilance, exposing a scam in education. Why did Arvind Kejriwal not take cognizance of this scam? Why has no action been taken in 2.5 years?” he asked during the press conference.

Five hundred new schools were promised by the AAP in its manifesto, the BJP leader said, adding that “the new schools didn't come up but, in a pre-planned manner, they sought a report from the Public Welfare Department.” “Submitted at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal, the report stated that additional classrooms will be built, and new schools won't be built." "6,133 classrooms were supposed to be built due to the escalation in the cost. However, only 4,027 classrooms were built. According to an estimate, ₹326 crore cost escalation took place. It was more than 53% from the tender amount," he further said.

The remarks at a presser came just before Arvind Kejriwal was to take a confidence vote in the Delhi assembly. But another BJP leader took a jibe on that too. "Kejriwal is orchestrating a made-for-media ‘confidence motion’ just to change headlines from the liquor scam. Will the media play along with a scamster or will they call his opportunism out? He has no credibility left, but I’m sure the media has?" Parvesh Singh Sahab tweeted.

The comments also come amid an ongoing probe in the excise policy case, which has prompted attacks on Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education policy.

(With inputs from ANI)

