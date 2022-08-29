'Why did Arvind Kejriwal not take note of edu scam 2.5 years ago?' asks BJP
Allegations over the alleged education scam are a part of the BJP's fresh attacks on Arvind Kejriwal.
The Delhi unit of the BJP on Monday refreshed its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party amid an ongoing showdown over the excise policy case probe. The BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not take note of “a scam” which was highlighted by the Central Vigilance Commission report about two years ago.
"Around two-and-a-half years ago, the CVC sent a report to the Secretary of Delhi Vigilance, exposing a scam in education. Why did Arvind Kejriwal not take cognizance of this scam? Why has no action been taken in 2.5 years?” he asked during the press conference.
Five hundred new schools were promised by the AAP in its manifesto, the BJP leader said, adding that “the new schools didn't come up but, in a pre-planned manner, they sought a report from the Public Welfare Department.” “Submitted at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal, the report stated that additional classrooms will be built, and new schools won't be built." "6,133 classrooms were supposed to be built due to the escalation in the cost. However, only 4,027 classrooms were built. According to an estimate, ₹326 crore cost escalation took place. It was more than 53% from the tender amount," he further said.
The remarks at a presser came just before Arvind Kejriwal was to take a confidence vote in the Delhi assembly. But another BJP leader took a jibe on that too. "Kejriwal is orchestrating a made-for-media ‘confidence motion’ just to change headlines from the liquor scam. Will the media play along with a scamster or will they call his opportunism out? He has no credibility left, but I’m sure the media has?" Parvesh Singh Sahab tweeted.
The comments also come amid an ongoing probe in the excise policy case, which has prompted attacks on Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education policy.
(With inputs from ANI)
-
83.3% killer crashes in city caused due to speeding: NCRB
In 2021, as many as 96 lives were snuffed out due to road mishaps in the city, a National Crime Records Bureau report has revealed. There was a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021, which experts attribute to relaxations in Covid curbs. More accidents were seen in winter, with 23 road mishaps reported in December and 20 in January. Figures speak The city witnessed a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021.
-
34-year-old found dead in Mohali Phase 1, body kept lying near 82-year-old bedridden father for four days
In a horrific incident, an 82-year-old bedridden man was found living in the same room as the decomposing body of Balwant Singh's 34-year-old son for four days in Phase-1. The body was taken in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, while Balwant Singh was admitted to the hospital for treatment. A widower, Balwant Singh, had retired from BSNL. He had adopted victim, his sister's on when he was three years old.
-
Conversion of leasehold to freehold: SC junks Chandigarh’s objections, asks it to do ‘needful’
Ripping apart the Chandigarh administration's objections to allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, the Supreme Court on Monday directed UT and ministry of home affairs to do the “needful” within three weeks. UT had raised eight objections to its own proposal of allowing conversion, but SC termed all of these as “untenable” and pointed flaws in each of the UT's arguments.
-
NCRB report 2021: Punjab’s overall crimes dip but those against children up
Punjab saw a dip of 11% in overall crimes in 2021 compared to 2020, but children are not safe as there has been an increase in crimes against them, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report that was released on Monday. NCRB statistics show a 20% jump in cognisable crimes against children in 2021 compared to the previous year, making them vulnerable.
-
Chandigarh saw 23% jump in rape cases in 2021: NCRB data
The city witnessed a 23% increase in rape cases in 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2021 has revealed. In 2021, as many as 74 rape cases were registered in the city against 60 in 2020. However, they were lower than the 112 cases reported 2019, before the pandemic. While 46 victims were minors, 28 were of age. As per NCRB data, in 91.9% cases, the victims knew the assailant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics