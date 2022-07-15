Will admit 30% more students to reserved seats under CUET, says Delhi University V-C
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Thursday said the university will admit 30% extra students to seats reserved for SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) aspirants, during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) counselling, so as to ensure that these seats do not remain vacant till the last round of admissions.
Singh said by admitting extra students across categories, the university wanted to ensure that enough students from varying backgrounds get a change to study at the central university.
“We will be admitting 30% more students in the SC and ST categories during the initial rounds of CUET counselling to ensure that these seats do not remain vacant. Even if we end up with some extra students, that shouldn’t be a problem,” said Singh.
He added that 20% extra seats will be added in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) and general category as well. “Until now, seats under the reserved categories would remain vacant till the very end. From this session onwards, vacancies will be minimum. By two-three rounds of counselling, sufficient students should get admitted,” said Singh.
Last year, the varsity had undertook special drives to fill seats under the reserved categories. A report prepared by a DU panel on admissions also highlighted how under-admissions in the reserved categories was a cause of concern.
Ahead of the CUET, Singh said if two students secured the same CUET score, marks scored by students in class 12 will be used as a tiebreaker.
On Monday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced that CUET for undergraduate admissions will be conducted on be held between July 15 and August 20, and not August 10 as earlier stated, owing to the “large number of applicants and combination of subjects”.
-
Delhi govt marks four years of happiness curriculum
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday kicked off a fortnightly 'Happiness Utsav' to mark four years of the introduction of the happiness curriculum in government schools. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the curriculum has changed students' learning experience for the better. Lauding the effort of the Delhi government, Das said that the happiness curriculum was allowing children to lead happier lives. “The Delhi government is teaching children to be happy through the happiness curriculum,” Sisodia added.
-
Lessen manual interventions in traffic-related enforcements: Delhi LG VK Saxena
Vinai Kumar Saxena met Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other senior police officers on Thursday, and directed them to minimise manual intervention during traffic-related enforcement, including the issuing of challans, in the Capital. The LG also stressed upon all traffic signals having timer displays and the installation of electronic signage indicating speed limits across the city. During the meeting, officers apprised the LG about their focus on traffic regulation rather than prosecution.
-
Smart City Mission: 10 new vehicles added to Ludhiana fire department’s fleet
In a major boost to the Ludhiana fire brigade, 10 fire tenders, including water bowsers (tankers) and an advanced rescue tender, have been added to the fleet under the Smart City Mission. With this, the number of fire tenders in the state's industrial hub has gone up to 27. The new vehicles have been purchased at a cost of Rs 6 crore. Officials said water bowsers are useful when there are no refill stations nearby.
-
With Metro 3 car shed back in Aarey, social media rife with disinformation
With the Shinde-Fadnavis government shifting the controversial Metro-3 carshed back to Aarey Colony, social media is rife with all types of comments and claims around the issue, which has become a crucible for the various environmental, political and civic concerns in the city.
-
Hotel staff loses ₹2.50 lakh to fraudster posing as her boss
Mumbai: A 53-year-old woman working as a secretary in the hotel The Leela Palace and Resort was cheated to the tune of ₹2.5 lakh by a person who impersonated heSarita Rozario, 53, a resident of Andheri East'soss, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the hotel, Anurag Bhatnagar. According to the police, the accused first asked the woman to purchase Amazon E Voucher Gift Cards, posing as the CEO and claimed that he could get the amount refunded to her the next day.
