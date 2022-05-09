After SC refuses to step in, SDMC says will run bulldozers in New Friends Colony tomorrow

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will continue operating its bulldozers as part of the anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday as well, chairman of SDMC central zone's standing committee, Rajpal said on Monday. “Illegal encroachments will be removed in New Friends Colony from 11am [onwards] tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The development comes hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain petitions against the municipal corporation's drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. The apex court asked the CPI(M) and other petitioners to move the Delhi high court in the matter, adding it cannot interfere with the process at the instance of a political party.

“Why is CPI(M) filing a petition? What is the fundamental right that is being violated? Not at the behest of political parties. This is not the platform. You go to the high court,” a bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai said.

The petition was filed by the CPI(M)'s Delhi unit and Hawkers Union on Saturday, saying the anti-encroachment campaign of the SDMC was a “violation of principles of natural justices, statutes and the Constitution”.

There was a massive outcry earlier in the day in Shaheen Bagh after residents of the neighbourhood started a protest against the SDMC's anti-encroachment exercise, which was done with the aid of Delhi Police personnel. The drive was halted after the top court agreed to hear the petition against the same.

Before the drive commenced, locals were seen sitting on streets and ceasing bulldozers that were brought in for the demolition process. Owners of some shops in Shaheen Bagh removed scaffoldings for construction voluntarily.

The SDMC has reportedly formed a 10-day action plan for the demolition drive in several areas of the national capital, with Rajpal saying that the municipality will do its work and “encroachments will be removed wherever they are”.

Besides Shaheen Bagh and New Friends Colony, the anti-encroachment drive is expected to happen in Sangam Vihar and Tughlakabad, among others.

Shaheen Bagh was under the spotlight for being one of the most prominent areas for the countrywide anti-citizenship law (anti-CAA) protests between late 2019 and early 2020.

This is the second time that usage of bulldozers for anti-encroachment drive carried out by Delhi municipal corporations have caused uproar. Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had come under fire after it demolished several structures in Jahangirpuri, inviting sharp criticism from civil rights group and opposition parties. The campaign was later discontinued after the Supreme Court passed an order against the same.