After SC refuses to step in, SDMC says will run bulldozers in New Friends Colony tomorrow
- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition filed by the CPI(M) and Delhi Hawkers Union against the anti-encroachment exercise of the SDMC in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, saying it cannot interfere with the process at the instance of a political party.
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will continue operating its bulldozers as part of the anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday as well, chairman of SDMC central zone's standing committee, Rajpal said on Monday. “Illegal encroachments will be removed in New Friends Colony from 11am [onwards] tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The development comes hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain petitions against the municipal corporation's drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. The apex court asked the CPI(M) and other petitioners to move the Delhi high court in the matter, adding it cannot interfere with the process at the instance of a political party.
“Why is CPI(M) filing a petition? What is the fundamental right that is being violated? Not at the behest of political parties. This is not the platform. You go to the high court,” a bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai said.
The petition was filed by the CPI(M)'s Delhi unit and Hawkers Union on Saturday, saying the anti-encroachment campaign of the SDMC was a “violation of principles of natural justices, statutes and the Constitution”.
There was a massive outcry earlier in the day in Shaheen Bagh after residents of the neighbourhood started a protest against the SDMC's anti-encroachment exercise, which was done with the aid of Delhi Police personnel. The drive was halted after the top court agreed to hear the petition against the same.
Before the drive commenced, locals were seen sitting on streets and ceasing bulldozers that were brought in for the demolition process. Owners of some shops in Shaheen Bagh removed scaffoldings for construction voluntarily.
The SDMC has reportedly formed a 10-day action plan for the demolition drive in several areas of the national capital, with Rajpal saying that the municipality will do its work and “encroachments will be removed wherever they are”.
Besides Shaheen Bagh and New Friends Colony, the anti-encroachment drive is expected to happen in Sangam Vihar and Tughlakabad, among others.
Shaheen Bagh was under the spotlight for being one of the most prominent areas for the countrywide anti-citizenship law (anti-CAA) protests between late 2019 and early 2020.
This is the second time that usage of bulldozers for anti-encroachment drive carried out by Delhi municipal corporations have caused uproar. Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had come under fire after it demolished several structures in Jahangirpuri, inviting sharp criticism from civil rights group and opposition parties. The campaign was later discontinued after the Supreme Court passed an order against the same.
-
Investors’ summit will give flight to aspirations of new UP: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officers to complete all necessary preparations for the third ground-breaking ceremony of UP investors' summit scheduled in June. “The event will give flight to the aspirations of New India's New Uttar Pradesh,” he said at a meeting with top officers of the state government. UP, which ranked 14 on the national ease of doing business ranking, now ranks number 2, informed Adityanath.
-
PIFF to feature at Cannes Film Festival
The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), the official film festival of the Government of Maharashtra, jointly organised by the Government of Maharashtra and Pune Film Foundation for the past 20 years, has been invited to participate in the 'festival hub' section of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival to be held in France between May 17 and 28. PIFF is the only film festival from India to get this honour.
-
With online applications, obtaining and renewing liquor licences get easier
Gurugram: GGurugram (east) Under the new excise policy introduced on Friday, applications for obtaining and renewing liquor licenses can be made online, beginning June. The online process will eliminate corruption, the involvement of middlemen, and harassment of traders. The decision also aims at improving delivery of various department regulatory functions and services in an effective and transparent manner to ensure 100% compliance with the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).
-
Navneet Rana calls Sanjay Raut 'popat', says will file FIR for threatening her
The Mumbai sessions court on Monday issued notice to MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana after city's Khar Police filed an application to issue a non-bailable warrant for re-arresting them on the ground of breaching bail conditions. Police said the couple violated the bail condition of not speaking or making any statement on the Hanuman Chalisa recital matter - for which they were held and put behind bars from April 23 to May 5, to the media.
-
Her house razed during anti-encroachment drive, Chennai woman cooks on road
A woman started to cook on the streets after her house was demolished during the anti-encroachment drive in Chennai, ANI reported. “Officials say they will give houses through a housing scheme for only those having three members in their family, they have made us all homeless. I have my sick mother and my kids. I will not go from here,” Priya added. Besides Chennai, anti-encroachment drives are underway across parts of the country.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics