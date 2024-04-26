Lok Sabha election 2024: Will Delhi turnout be hit by heat, long weekend?

Voter turnout in the national capital, which is scheduled to go to polls on May 25, may take a hit as the day falls in the middle of what people may treat as a long weekend — keeping election officials and workers on their toes. Ghaziabad , India - April 26 2024: A women Voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote during the Second phase of the general Loksabha elections in Dasna Ghaziabad, India on Friday, April 26 2024. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

According to senior officials aware of the matter, the fact that Delhi goes to polls on a Saturday has raised concerns. Since the following day is a Sunday and May 23 (Thursday) is a gazetted holiday due to Buddha Purnima, the fear among officials is that people may go out of town treating May 24 (Friday) as part of a long weekend.

Polling in Delhi also happens to be around the peak of summer vacations for schools and colleges. The concern is that the date, combined with summer vacations, and the expected hot weather, may keep voters away.

A senior official from the Delhi election commission said that a low voter turnout was a worry the moment the election dates were announced.

“It is one of the reasons why we have increased our voter awareness campaigns and are trying to reach out to every possible group. We have reached out to market associations to offer discounts to people who vote and we are also planning a democracy discount at restaurants for polling day. We have reached out to school students to remind their parents about their right to vote. Besides these, there are daily events at colleges,” said the official, asking not to be named.

The national capital has historically seen lower polling percentages due to urban apathy. The total voter turnout was 65.1% during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which reduced to 60.5% in 2019. The most upmarket areas in the New Delhi and South Delhi constituencies have the lowest turnout every time.

A similar situation is expected in Gurugram, which votes on the same day. The city is one of the largest corporate hubs in the country with a predominantly urban population. Gurugram had a voting percentage of 71.58% in 2014, which fell to 67.33% in 2019.

The official quoted above added that keeping in mind the possibility of temperatures soaring, the commission is ensuring that the polling booths are equipped with basic facilities like shaded waiting areas and drinking water.

A team of four women officers is spearheading the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in Delhi that has organised more than 50 events so far, officials said.

Meanwhile, residents have started planning vacation days already with many heading towards the hills in May. “There are very few times in the year when we can plan a long leave with our kids as my husband and I both work. These four days are a great opportunity for us. Along with a couple more days of leave, we can take an entire week for an outstation trip. Voting is important, but family time is also required,” said Megha Upadhyay who lives in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 and works for an IT company.

Resident welfare associations said that voter turnout takes a hit if polling falls on a long weekend.

“Especially in the upper-class colonies of south Delhi, people head straight out of the city or even the country, even if there is a two-day break. Youngsters plan vacations during the summer. Eventually, we are only left with the senior citizens who have always voted in elections and consider it their right. There is a lack of enthusiasm regarding elections among the youth, and they usually stay away,” said Chetan Sharma, founder general secretary of the confederation of RWAs and chairman of the federation of GKII complex RWAs.