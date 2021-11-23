Will scale up checks at construction sites, crack down on violations: Delhi govt

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said construction and demolition (C&D) activities may resume in the capital, after being barred forfive days even though educational institutions will stay closed till further orders.

The minister said that the ban on construction work has been lifted to “not further inconvenience the labourers”, but added that strict vigilance at all 585 sites in the city will be maintained to ensure that dust-control measures are implemented.

Any violation may lead to halting of work, said Rai, who also pointed out that there has been an overall improvement in the air quality in the capital with several stations on Monday reporting air quality in the poor zone. Delhi recorded an average AQI of 311 (very poor), but it dropped to 299 by 8.30pm, data from CPCB’s Sameer app showed.

The Delhi government on Sunday extended the ban on the entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items till November 26. It also allowed the staff of all Delhi government and affiliated offices work from home, but the directions that were approved late Sunday evening by the lieutenant governor’s office, did not say anything about the status of construction activities.

In a separate order on Sunday, the government’s directorate of education said that all educational institutions in the national capital will stay shut till further orders. However, online classes may continue, it added.

The directions had to be issued since the restrictions on schools, entry of trucks into the city and construction activities imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR were expiring on Sunday night. The CAQM, which issued the directions on November 16, will hold a review of the measures on Wednesday.

On November 13, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced closure of schools for a week in view of the hazardous levels of air pollution, hours after the Supreme Court slammed the state and central governments and ordered them to take “emergent steps” to curb pollution. Later, the CAQM issued guidelines for the national capital region after a meeting that was held on the orders of the apex court.

Rai on Monday said they may allow CNG trucks into Delhi, after a review meeting of all government departments to at 12pm on November 24. “Based on the air quality and the forecast ahead, we will look into allowing CNG trucks into Delhi. Similarly, we may extend or remove other existing bans, depending on the situation,” he said.

“We will issue notices later, but construction work will be immediately halted and a penalty will be imposed on the spot, if any construction site, public or private is found not adhering to our 14-point guidelines. The ban has been removed as air quality is already improving and the labour force was starting to face inconvenience,” said Rai. The 14-point guidelines include installation of wind-breakers, sprinkling of water and using anti-smog guns at construction sites with an area of over 20,000sqm.

Public transport boost

Referring to a recent analysis carried out by the Centre for Science and Environment, which said that local sources contributed 31% of the total air pollution in Delhi between October 24 and November 8, Rai said at least half of pollution by the local sources comes from exhaust of the vehicles.

He added that government is taking measures to encourage the use of public transport. He said 1,000 CNG buses have hired to boost DTC fleet, and the permission to standing passengers in both DTC buses and Metro trains has enhanced carrying capacity.

“The buses will have the words ‘Paryavaran Bus Sewa’ written on them and they will function like any other existing DTC bus service. We request the general public to avoid using their own vehicles and to travel using these public transport services,” said Rai.

The minister added that DTC will run special bus service to CGO complex and the Central Secretariat for the central government employees.

The minister said existing measures such as sprinkling of water, cracking down on old diesel and petrol vehicles, vehicles not having a valid PUC certificate and the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign will continue.

“The crackdown on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles is still continuing, along with a PUC check which has seen 4,000 people be fined. We have also increased the capacity of water sprinkling, with around 500 tankers at use. At Delhi’s 13 pollution hot spots, the fire brigade is spraying water so that dust pollution can be controlled there,” he said, stating Delhi government’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign will continue till December 3.