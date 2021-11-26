'Will take necessary measures to protect people': Delhi CM on new Covid variant

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday he has requested experts to suggest necessary steps after the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will take all the necessary measures to protect the Capital’s residents.

Kejriwal said on Twitter the experts have been requested to make a presentation to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on the new variant, which has been identified as B.1.1.529, by Monday, November 29.

“In view of the threat from new Covid variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to DDMA on Monday and suggest what steps we should take. We will take all steps necessary to protect you and your family,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The B.1.1.529 variant of Covid-19 has currently been detected not just in South Africa, but also in Botswana and Hong Kong. It has been reported that the variant has a higher number of mutations and it has been spreading very quickly.

On Thursday, the Union health ministry ordered all states and Union territories to start rigorous screening and testing of passengers arriving from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.

And on Friday, people familiar with the development told news agency ANI that no case of the variant has been reported in India so far.

The United Kingdom has temporarily suspended flights from six African countries including South Africa. And, so has Israel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the new coronavirus variant. "Early analysis shows that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study," the WHO earlier said.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported more than 1.44 million infections of Covid-19, which include 1,415,380 recoveries, 25,095 deaths and 309 active cases. On Friday, the national capital reported 30 Covid-19 cases and 32 recoveries. No fresh deaths were reported due to the viral disease.