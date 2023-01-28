Woman, 2 children found dead near railway tracks in Narela

A woman and two children were found dead on the railway tracks at Narela railway station on Saturday morning. While the bodies have not been identified, police have registered a murder case.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said a police control room call was received at 9am in which the caller said a woman was lying dead near the railway tracks.

When a police team reached the spot, a woman who appeared to be around 30 years old was found dead between two railway tracks. “Two children, a girl and a boy aged around 1 and 2 years, were also found dead near the woman,” said an officer.

The deceased woman and children had injuries on their head as well as all over the body, but the nature of the injuries could not be confirmed. The bodies were sent to a mortuary, said police. “Teams have been formed to ascertain their identity. Local residents are being questioned,” the officer said.

“Autopsy will be conducted only after 72 hours if the next of kin of the deceased people are not found,” the officer said.