Woman assaulted, gang-raped in Delhi gym

A 21-year-old woman was assaulted, threatened and gang-raped by two men--including her employer-- and a minor boy at a gymnasium in outer Delhi’s Budh Vihar on Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

The two men were arrested while the 17-year-old boy was apprehended following raids at their possible hideouts in Delhi and adjoining states, police added.

The arrested men were identified as the 39-year-old owner of the gymnasium and the 35-year-old owner of a factory where the woman works, the police said. A case of gang-rape, sexual harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation was registered under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 376D, 509, 323, and 506 against the three alleged suspects, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

Police said the woman and her husband complained at the local police station on Thursday that she was assaulted and gang-raped by her employer and his two associates. She also accused them of threatening to kill her if she reported the matter to the police.

The woman in her complaint said that on Thursday evening, she returned home after completing her day’s work at the factory. Some minutes later, her employer contacted her and asked her to come to his friend’s gymnasium for some cleaning work.

“She alleged her employer and his two associates were already there. They locked the door from inside and forced themselves on her. They also assaulted her when she resisted their attempts. The trio threatened her with dire consequences before fleeing,” said a police officer, quoting the woman’s allegations.

Police said that the woman was sent to a hospital for a medical examination and was discharged after preliminary treatment. A case was registered and the suspects were caught.