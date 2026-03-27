Woman, boyfriend held for murder attempt on husband

NEW DELHI The woman and her boyfriend were arrested. (Representative photo)

A 24-year-old woman and her 22-year-old boyfriend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to murder the woman’s husband, leaving him injured with multiple stab wounds in Patel Nagar two days ago, police said. He is currently being treated at RML Hospital and is unfit to give his statement, officers said.

The police identified the accused as Laxmi and Karan Jha, and the victim as Suman Santra, 25. Police said that during the initial inquiry, Laxmi alleged her husband was attacked by two to three unidentified persons at a park in the vicinity, but continued to change her statements when they analysed the CCTV footage.

“The footage did not corroborate her version. No incident was captured at the said time. Based on technical evidence and sustained questioning, Laxmi was brought in for questioning and she eventually broke down,” a police officer aware of the case said.

“She married Santra around eight months ago by her own will. She was earlier in a relationship with Jha and they came in contact again after the wedding. Recently, the two decided to kill Santra and live together,” the officer said.

Police said she invited Jha to her residence in Baljeet Nagar, where he stabbed Santra multiple times with a knife and fled. Following the arrests, police recovered the knife used in the crime.