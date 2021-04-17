Woman dies after being hit by shed during dust storm

A 37-year-old woman was killed and her minor daughter hospitalised with serious injuries after three persons were struck by a tin shed that flew off a building in south Delhi’s Palam village in the dust storm that swept through the Capital on Friday evening, the police said.

The third person affected in the mishap was a man cycling on the road. According to the police, his injuries were minor in comparison to those sustained by the mother and daughter.

Police identified the woman as Sonu and her nine-year-old daughter Nikita. Sonu was a home maker and lived with two daughters and husband in Palam village.

According to Ingit Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), the mishap happened around 6pm while Sonu and her daughter were walking down the road.

