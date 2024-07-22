 Woman falls to death from balcony in Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman falls to death from balcony in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 22, 2024 06:14 AM IST

A 29-year-old woman died after falling from her third-floor flat in Kakrola, Delhi. Her father accused her husband of killing her. Police investigating.

A 29-year-old woman died after falling from the balcony of her third-floor flat in a residential society in Kakrola, southwest Delhi, in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The woman lived in the flat with her husband. The father of the woman has accused her husband of allegedly killing her and throwing down from the balcony, they added.

The father of the woman has accused her husband of allegedly killing her and throwing down from the balcony. (Representational image)
The father of the woman has accused her husband of allegedly killing her and throwing down from the balcony. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ankit Singh said the Dwarka north police station received a call on the intervening night of July 19-20, reporting that a woman had fallen from a building. Police arrived at Sai Sunny Apartments in Shiv Park, Kakrola, and found blood on the street.

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. She was identified by her single name, Shashi. Her family members were informed about the death and her body was transferred to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital mortuary for autopsy.

During the investigation, the victim’s father, Shyam Singh, accused her husband, Sonu, of throwing her off the balcony of their third-floor flat. “As the couple had not yet completed seven years of marriage, we have informed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dwarka and requested an inquiry. Further legal action will be based on the autopsy report and the SDM’s findings,” DCP Singh added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Woman falls to death from balcony in Delhi
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On