Woman falls to death from balcony in Delhi

A 29-year-old woman died after falling from the balcony of her third-floor flat in a residential society in Kakrola, southwest Delhi, in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The woman lived in the flat with her husband. The father of the woman has accused her husband of allegedly killing her and throwing down from the balcony, they added. The father of the woman has accused her husband of allegedly killing her and throwing down from the balcony. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ankit Singh said the Dwarka north police station received a call on the intervening night of July 19-20, reporting that a woman had fallen from a building. Police arrived at Sai Sunny Apartments in Shiv Park, Kakrola, and found blood on the street.

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. She was identified by her single name, Shashi. Her family members were informed about the death and her body was transferred to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital mortuary for autopsy.

During the investigation, the victim’s father, Shyam Singh, accused her husband, Sonu, of throwing her off the balcony of their third-floor flat. “As the couple had not yet completed seven years of marriage, we have informed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dwarka and requested an inquiry. Further legal action will be based on the autopsy report and the SDM’s findings,” DCP Singh added.